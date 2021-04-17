by Colleen Fleiss on  April 17, 2021 at 10:33 PM Coronavirus News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark

US CDC: 5,800 COVID Infections In Fully Vaccinated People
In America, about 5,800 people who have been administered COVID-19 vaccines have been infected by the virus, reported the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

So far, about 5,800 "breakthrough" cases have been reported to the CDC, Xinhua news agency quoted the agency as saying on Thursday.

Vaccine breakthrough infections make up a small percentage of people who are fully vaccinated, less than 1 percent, according to the CDC.


Among the 5,800 "breakthrough" cases, some became seriously ill and 74 people died, it said.

Meanwhile, 396 cases, 7% of those who got infected after they were vaccinated, required hospitalization.

Source: IANS

Recommended Reading

COVID-19 Vaccination in India: Issues and Challenges
India's COVID-19 vaccination program has been launched. It currently uses the vaccines Covishield and Covaxin. There are some issues and challenges that need to be overcome in order to vaccinate all Indians.
READ MORE
Who Should be Prioritized for Covid-19 Vaccination?
Prioritization of COVID-19 vaccines can save lives and reduce the spread of infection. Prioritization has benefits because people differ in at least two key ways - their risk of infection and the likelihood of serious consequences from infection
READ MORE
Covid-19 Linked With 6 Unhealthy Eating Behaviors
Increase in eating disorders was seen during the pandemic. Eating disorder preventive interventions and treatments should be made easily accessible, affordable and widely disseminated to those at heightened risk.
READ MORE
Covid-19 in Our Dust can Predict Outbreaks
Covid-19 remains in household dust for up to a month, reveals a new study. This marks a huge milestone in identifying potential outbreak sites.
READ MORE

Most Popular on Medindia

Find a Doctor

Find a Doctor

Drug - Food Interactions

Drug - Food Interactions

Drug Interaction Checker

Drug Interaction Checker