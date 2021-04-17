US CDC: 5,800 COVID Infections In Fully Vaccinated People

Vaccine breakthrough infections make up a small percentage of people who are fully vaccinated, less than 1 percent, according to the CDC.
‘The health agency called on all eligible people to get a Covid-19 vaccine as soon as possible and urged fully vaccinated individuals to keep up precautions, such as wearing masks and social distancing, to avoid contracting the disease. ’
Among the 5,800 "breakthrough" cases, some became seriously ill and 74 people died, it said.
Meanwhile, 396 cases, 7% of those who got infected after they were vaccinated, required hospitalization.
Source: IANS