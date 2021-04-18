by Colleen Fleiss on  April 18, 2021 at 1:35 PM Coronavirus News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark

COVID-19 in India: 2.61 Lakh New Cases Reported
India in the last 24 hours has reported 2,61,500 fresh coronavirus cases, the highest single-day spike ever, pushing the country's overall Covid tally to 1,47,88,109, according to the Health Ministry data released on Sunday.

Meanwhile, as many as 1,501 people died of Covid in the last 24 hours, taking the country's death toll to 1,77,150 so far. The daily active cases tally rose to 18,01,316.

A total of 1,38,423 patients recovered in the same time span, taking the number of recoveries to 1,28,09,643 with a recovery rate of 86.62 per cent.


The Health Ministry said that a total of 15,66,394 samples were tested in the last 24 hours.

So far, a total of 26,65,38,416 samples have been tested in the country.

According to the government data, a total of 26,84,956 people were also vaccinated in the same period, taking the total inoculation count to 12,26,22,590.

Underlining the alarming rise in the daily number of active cases and a sharp growth in deaths, Union Health Minister Dr. Harsh Vardhan on Saturday said the widening gap between the daily new cases and the daily recoveries reflects that the infection is spreading at a much faster rate than recoveries.

Source: IANS

Recommended Reading

COVID-19 Vaccination in India: Issues and Challenges
India's COVID-19 vaccination program has been launched. It currently uses the vaccines Covishield and Covaxin. There are some issues and challenges that need to be overcome in order to vaccinate all Indians.
READ MORE
New Types of COVID-19-associated Acute Respiratory Distress Syndrome Discovered
One-fourth of patients hospitalized for the acute respiratory distress syndrome (ARDS) associated with severe COVID-19 infections are prone to distinct disease presentation.
READ MORE
COVID-19 in Combination With Stroke Doubles Death Risk
COVID-19 in combination with hemorrhagic stroke increases death risk up to 2.4 times, revealed a study.
READ MORE
Air Pollution Linked to Severity in COVID-19 Patients
Patients with asthma and COPD and live in areas with high levels of air pollution have an increased chance of hospitalization if they contract COVID-19.
READ MORE
Coronavirus
Coronaviruses infect animals, humans, and birds. Human coronaviruses, such as SARS, MERS, and 2019-nCoV cause respiratory distress and even death. The S protein is the infectious agent of the virus.
READ MORE
Indian Namaste the Preferred Greeting over Conventional Handshake
COVID-19 pandemic is causing changes in how we greet each other. The traditional Indian way of greeting with folded hands (Namaste) is now being preferred over handshake. Namaste has more to it than just being a greetings, read to find out
READ MORE

Most Popular on Medindia

Iron Intake Calculator

Iron Intake Calculator

Sinopril (2mg) (Lacidipine)

Sinopril (2mg) (Lacidipine)

Blood - Sugar Chart

Blood - Sugar Chart

More News on:

CoronavirusIndian Namaste the Preferred Greeting over Conventional Handshake