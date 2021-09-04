by Angela Mohan on  April 9, 2021 at 3:55 PM Coronavirus News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark

US and India Lead COVID-19 Trials Due to Large Patient Pools
The US, followed by India are running large number of COVID-19 clinical trials. The US is running 823 trials, followed by India at 491.

Scotty Chung-Siu, MPH, Senior Analyst at GlobalData, comments: "While the number of trials in India is expected to continue to increase steeply, the US is still miles ahead. The high number of cases in these countries provides a wealth of patients for COVID-19 trials."

China, Iran, and Spain round out the top five countries by number of clinical trials, with more than 200 each.


Chung-Siu continues: "China has had the slowest increase in the number of COVID-19 clinical trials. The number of active trials in China has slowly increased from 318 to 488 over the course of the pandemic - an almost flat line compared to the US and India. The low number of cases in China provides less opportunity to run trials."

"Although some vaccines have already received Emergency Use Authorizations, including those developed by Pfizer and Moderna, research will continue for additional COVID-19 treatments and vaccines."



Source: Medindia

Recommended Reading

COVID-19 Vaccination in India: Issues and Challenges
India's COVID-19 vaccination program has been launched. It currently uses the vaccines Covishield and Covaxin. There are some issues and challenges that need to be overcome in order to vaccinate all Indians.
READ MORE
Coronavirus
Coronaviruses infect animals, humans, and birds. Human coronaviruses, such as SARS, MERS, and 2019-nCoV cause respiratory distress and even death. The S protein is the infectious agent of the virus.
READ MORE
Indian Namaste the Preferred Greeting over Conventional Handshake
COVID-19 pandemic is causing changes in how we greet each other. The traditional Indian way of greeting with folded hands (Namaste) is now being preferred over handshake. Namaste has more to it than just being a greetings, read to find out
READ MORE
Neck Cracking
Neck cracking or neck popping is caused by quick movements to loosen the ligaments and joints of the neck. Cracking can occur in the knuckles, lower back, hips, ankles and toes. Rarely, neck popping may puncture blood vessels.
READ MORE

Most Popular on Medindia

Drug - Food Interactions

Drug - Food Interactions

Drug Side Effects Calculator

Drug Side Effects Calculator

Accident and Trauma Care

Accident and Trauma Care

More News on:

Neck CrackingCoronavirusIndian Namaste the Preferred Greeting over Conventional Handshake