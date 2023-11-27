Urinary Tract Infections Surge in Indian Women Due to Ignorance

Urinary tract infections among Indian women are on the rise majorly due to lack of awareness and social stigma, according to research published in SSRG International Journal of Medical Sciences.



Indian Women Unaware of Urinary Tract Infections

Urinary tract infection (UTI) is a painful condition that affects millions of people, especially women. It occurs when bacteria enter the urinary system and cause inflammation and irritation.while as many as 40 percent of affected women suffer with recurrent UTI.It is also known to be one of the most common medical complications during pregnancies. According to the research, around 35 percent of women in India are affected by female urinary incontinence.