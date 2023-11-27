Urinary Tract Infections Surge in Indian Women Due to Ignorance

Urinary tract infections among Indian women are on the rise majorly due to lack of awareness and social stigma, according to research published in SSRG International Journal of Medical Sciences.
Indian Women Unaware of Urinary Tract InfectionsUrinary tract infection (UTI) is a painful condition that affects millions of people, especially women. It occurs when bacteria enter the urinary system and cause inflammation and irritation. About 40 percent of women and 12 percent of men experience at least one symptom of UTI during their lifetime while as many as 40 percent of affected women suffer with recurrent UTI.
It is also known to be one of the most common medical complications during pregnancies. According to the research, around 35 percent of women in India are affected by female urinary incontinence.
Advertisement
‘To avoid getting urinary tract infections (UTIs), it is advisable to drink at least two liters of water daily, keep sugars well controlled, and maintain good personal hygiene. #uti #indianwomen #awareness #socialstigma #woemenshealth’
Tweet it Now
Led by Anya Chaudhary, lead author and a social awareness campaigner on UTI in women, the research highlighted the trends of awareness and stigma surrounding female urinary incontinence, and effective methods to improve societal perception of women's health issues.
"In India, women are hesitant to seek well-available treatment for UTI which hampers their daily life, their social capacity, and their confidence and this hesitance is caused by lack of awareness and stigma," Chaudhury told IANS. Other experts also called the need for raising awareness on UTI.
"UTI or urinary tract infection is quite common in females. This problem is seen more in postmenopausal women and those with diabetes," Dr. Anita Gupta, Associate Director, Obstetrics and Gynecology, Fortis La Femme, New Delhi, told IANS.
"In case of symptoms like burning and pain while urinating along with fever, seeking expert advice and apt antimicrobial choice is imperative for both clinical efficacy and avoiding the development of resistance. Considering the female population, genital and menstrual hygiene also contribute to recurrence of urine infection," added Dr. Neha Rastogi Panda, Senior Infectious Diseases Specialist at Fortis Memorial Research Institute, Gurugram.
Source: IANS
Advertisement
"UTI or urinary tract infection is quite common in females. This problem is seen more in postmenopausal women and those with diabetes," Dr. Anita Gupta, Associate Director, Obstetrics and Gynecology, Fortis La Femme, New Delhi, told IANS.
"In case of symptoms like burning and pain while urinating along with fever, seeking expert advice and apt antimicrobial choice is imperative for both clinical efficacy and avoiding the development of resistance. Considering the female population, genital and menstrual hygiene also contribute to recurrence of urine infection," added Dr. Neha Rastogi Panda, Senior Infectious Diseases Specialist at Fortis Memorial Research Institute, Gurugram.
Source: IANS
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Recommended Readings
Latest Women Health News
Pregnant women with Sjogren's or lupus syndrome have elevated anti-Ro/SSA antibodies which are linked to fetal atrioventricular block in the heart.
The fear-related brain morphology is influenced by both natural and contraceptive sex hormones, which relate to the fear-related mechanisms affecting women.
Endometriosis and gastrointestinal disorders like ulcers, GORD, and IBS share genetic risk links with the possibility of co-occurrence of these two conditions.
Initiating a healthy DASH diet in midlife is crucial for averting cognitive impairment in one's later years.
Pregnant women who acquire more weight than the current weight gain recommendations, have a higher risk of dying from diabetes or heart disease in the future.