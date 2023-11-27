About Careers Internship MedBlog Contact us
Urinary Tract Infections Surge in Indian Women Due to Ignorance

by Hemalatha Manikandan on November 27, 2023 at 1:01 PM
Urinary Tract Infections Surge in Indian Women Due to Ignorance

Urinary tract infections among Indian women are on the rise majorly due to lack of awareness and social stigma, according to research published in SSRG International Journal of Medical Sciences.

Indian Women Unaware of Urinary Tract Infections

Urinary tract infection (UTI) is a painful condition that affects millions of people, especially women. It occurs when bacteria enter the urinary system and cause inflammation and irritation. About 40 percent of women and 12 percent of men experience at least one symptom of UTI during their lifetime while as many as 40 percent of affected women suffer with recurrent UTI.

It is also known to be one of the most common medical complications during pregnancies. According to the research, around 35 percent of women in India are affected by female urinary incontinence.

Urinary Tract Infection

Urinary Tract Infection


Urinary tract infection (UTI) is a bacterial infection which can happen anywhere along the urinary tract.
Advertisement


Led by Anya Chaudhary, lead author and a social awareness campaigner on UTI in women, the research highlighted the trends of awareness and stigma surrounding female urinary incontinence, and effective methods to improve societal perception of women's health issues.

"In India, women are hesitant to seek well-available treatment for UTI which hampers their daily life, their social capacity, and their confidence and this hesitance is caused by lack of awareness and stigma," Chaudhury told IANS. Other experts also called the need for raising awareness on UTI.
Quiz on Urinary Tract Infections (UTIs)

Quiz on Urinary Tract Infections (UTIs)


A urinary tract infection is infection of the kidneys, ureters, bladder, and urethra. Take the following quiz to test your knowledge about this commonly occurring infection.
Advertisement

"UTI or urinary tract infection is quite common in females. This problem is seen more in postmenopausal women and those with diabetes," Dr. Anita Gupta, Associate Director, Obstetrics and Gynecology, Fortis La Femme, New Delhi, told IANS.

"In case of symptoms like burning and pain while urinating along with fever, seeking expert advice and apt antimicrobial choice is imperative for both clinical efficacy and avoiding the development of resistance. Considering the female population, genital and menstrual hygiene also contribute to recurrence of urine infection," added Dr. Neha Rastogi Panda, Senior Infectious Diseases Specialist at Fortis Memorial Research Institute, Gurugram.

Source: IANS
Urinary Tract Infection During Pregnancy

Urinary Tract Infection During Pregnancy


Urinary tract infections are caused mainly by E.coli and can occur during pregnancy. If not treated, risk of complications in mother and fetus is high.
Advertisement

Home Remedies for Urinary Tract Infection

Home Remedies for Urinary Tract Infection


Are you suffering from urinary tract infection (UTI)? Read on to know how simple home remedies can help you handle UTI better.
Advertisement
Advertisement

