A surge in acute respiratory illnesses among children in China was caused by the influenza virus, rhinoviruses, mycoplasma pneumonia, respiratory syncytial virus (RSV), and adenovirus, as pediatric departments throughout the country struggled with the caseload, reported the Chinese Health Commission spokesman, Mi Feng.





Multi-Stakeholder Approach to Curb Acute Respiratory Infections Among Children in China

He urged medical facilities to provide timely and up-to-date information about the demand for pediatric and fever outpatient services, and for schools to take adequate preventive measures.