Indian Doctors Urge Heightened Surveillance Amid China's Pneumonia Cases

In light of a series of pneumonia cases reported in China, Indian physicians have advocated for heightened surveillance and improved hygiene protocols should a similar scenario emerge within India.



A recent post on ProMED Mail, the online reporting system of the International Society for Infectious Diseases, reported China experiencing a major pneumonia outbreak with no known cause in children. It said that the outbreak, causing symptoms such as high fever, and some developing pulmonary nodules is overwhelming pediatric hospitals in the country.

India's Health Ministry Vigilant Amid Reports of H9N2 in China

The Union Health Ministry noted that it is "closely monitoring the reported outbreak of H9N2 cases and clusters of respiratory illness in children" in northern China."There is low risk to India from both the avian influenza case reported from China as well as the clusters of respiratory illness," said a statement from the ministry.It added that the country is prepared for any exigencies that may emerge from the current influenza situation in China.