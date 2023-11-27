About Careers Internship MedBlog Contact us
Indian Doctors Urge Heightened Surveillance Amid China's Pneumonia Cases

by Colleen Fleiss on November 27, 2023 at 11:01 AM
In light of a series of pneumonia cases reported in China, Indian physicians have advocated for heightened surveillance and improved hygiene protocols should a similar scenario emerge within India.

A recent post on ProMED Mail, the online reporting system of the International Society for Infectious Diseases, reported China experiencing a major pneumonia outbreak with no known cause in children. It said that the outbreak, causing symptoms such as high fever, and some developing pulmonary nodules is overwhelming pediatric hospitals in the country.

India's Health Ministry Vigilant Amid Reports of H9N2 in China

The Union Health Ministry noted that it is "closely monitoring the reported outbreak of H9N2 cases and clusters of respiratory illness in children" in northern China."There is low risk to India from both the avian influenza case reported from China as well as the clusters of respiratory illness," said a statement from the ministry.It added that the country is prepared for any exigencies that may emerge from the current influenza situation in China.

Pneumonia

Pneumonia is a lung infection that can be caused by a bacteria or a virus. It causes inflammation of the alveoli or the air sacs of the lungs.
Advertisement


Doctors, however, called for educating the public on preventive measures such as hand hygiene, influenza vaccinations, while "maintaining composure". "Unlike COVID, which predominantly affected adults, the new pneumonia outbreak in China raises concerns about a potential vulnerability in children. Given the limited information available, it is essential to prioritize preventive measures such as hand hygiene, influenza vaccinations, isolating affected children, and using face coverings," said Sachin Kumar, Senior Consultant, Pulmonology and Critical Care Medicine, Sakra World Hospital.

"Various factors, including viral mutations or environmental conditions, can contribute to the new pneumonia outbreak in China. India should take proactive measures to protect children by enhancing surveillance, encouraging vaccination, and implementing public health awareness campaigns," added Anjali R Nath, Consultant Pulmonologist, SPARSH Hospital.
Quiz on Pneumonia

Pneumonia is a serious respiratory tract infection that is often life-threatening in the elderly, children or those with reduced immunity. See how much you know about pneumonia by taking this quiz.
While the outbreak raised concerns of a new virus or a mutation in an existing respiratory virus, China assured the World Health Organization that they did not detect any unusual or novel pathogen.The WHO said that China, provided data indicating an increase in outpatient consultations and hospital admissions of children due to Mycoplasma pneumoniae pneumonia since May, and RSV, adenovirus and influenza virus since October.

"Chinese authorities advised that there has been no detection of any unusual or novel pathogens or unusual clinical presentations, including in Beijing and Liaoning," the WHO said in a statement.China said there has been a "general increase in respiratory illnesses due to multiple known pathogens. They further stated that the rise in respiratory illness has not resulted in patient loads exceeding hospital capacities". Some of these increases are earlier in the season than historically experienced, but not unexpected given the lifting of COVID-19 restrictions, as similarly experienced in other countries. No changes in the disease presentation were reported by the Chinese health authorities, the UN health body said.

Source: IANS
The Lungs - Animation

The lungs are our organs of respiration. It is within these, that exchange of gases takes place.
Deep Learning Redefines Mortality Forecasting in Pneumonia Patients

Sophisticated deep learning-based model helps in accurately predicting 30-day mortality for patients diagnosed with community-acquired pneumonia (CAP).
