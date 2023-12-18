Universal Health Drive: Prioritizing Kidney Health by 2030

Chronic Kidney Disease (CKD) ranks as the 8th leading cause of death and 10th leading cause of disability globally, annually accounting for a loss of 16 to 32 healthy years of life. The WHO's Global report on kidney disease, the 2023 ISN-GKHA, underscores that among the estimated 850 million affected by CKD worldwide, people of all ages and backgrounds are at risk, particularly those from disadvantaged populations.



Kidney disease prevalence ranges from 8% to 10%, straining healthcare systems worldwide. Challenges encompass financing, training, resource allocation, and information system strengthening, creating considerable hurdles for nations globally. Despite being a global concern, CKD disproportionately affects individuals in lower-middle-income countries.

Advancing Universal Health Coverage (UHC) by 2030: Elevating Kidney Health as a Vital Pillar

In recent years, the pursuit of Universal Health Coverage (UHC) by 2030 has gained momentum globally, aiming for inclusive health for all. Prioritizing kidney health within this vision is crucial to demonstrating commitment to equitable health. Achieving this goal demands robust healthcare systems that emphasize prevention and accessible treatment for all, with kidney health playing a pivotal role.