medindia

Unique Pathway for Treating Deadly Children's Brain Cancer Identified

by Iswarya on  August 23, 2019 at 3:01 PM Cancer News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

New pathway discovered may improve success against an incurable type of children's brain cancer known as Diffuse Intrinsic Pontine Gliomas, reports a new study. The findings of the study are published in the journal Nature Communication.
Unique Pathway for Treating Deadly Children's Brain Cancer Identified
Unique Pathway for Treating Deadly Children's Brain Cancer Identified

The studysuggest that scientists have identified a unique way to disrupt the cellular process that contributes to Diffuse Intrinsic Pontine Gliomas (DIPG).

Show Full Article


Earlier studies identified a genetic mutation called PPM1D, which is critical for cell growth and cell stress response as a contributor to DIPG. Previous efforts to directly attack the PPM1D mutation, however, proved futile in controlling DIPG.

The TGen-Yale-Iowa led team discovered a vulnerability in the metabolic process for creating NAD, a metabolite that is necessary for all cell life. "This is really an amazing new way to attack this cancer. We found that the mutated gene PPM1D essentially sets the stage for its own demise," said Michael Berens, Ph.D., a TGen Deputy Director, head of TGen's DIPG research, and one of the study's senior authors.

Researchers found that mutated PPM1D silences a gene called NAPRT, which is key to the production of the NAD metabolite. With NAPRT unavailable, the cell switches to another protein needed to create NAD called NAMPT. By using a drug that inhibits the production of NAMPT, researchers found they could essentially starve to death those cancer cells with the PPM1D mutation.

"It is such a devastating disease, and we have been so stymied in our progress for new DIPG therapies. Many drugs have been tested with no success at all. These findings now offer new hope for children with this truly terrible disease," said another senior author Ranjit Bindra, M.D., Ph.D., Associate Professor of Therapeutic Radiology at the Yale Cancer Center, where he treats children with DIPG.

Researchers had long thought DIPG was a childhood version of adult brain tumors, and so similar treatments for adult gliomas were tested extensively in children and failed.

Frustration over the lack of effective therapy for DIPG led the researchers to take a different approach in the search for new drugs to treat this disease. They chose to look at the tumor in terms of its potential vulnerabilities, and thus began a year-long molecular journey to understand what role the PPM1D mutation played in altering cancer metabolism.

"When epigenetic silencing results were analyzed, we were gratified to discover that DIPG cells with the PPM1D mutation had created a vulnerability to a key enzyme for which small molecule inhibitors were already available," said Sen Peng, Ph.D., a bioinformatician in TGen's Cancer & Cell Biology Division, and one of the study's contributing authors.

While the number of patients affected in the U.S. is small -- about 300 annually -- DIPG is recognized as a profoundly tragic illness.

"Our study's potential translational impact should lead to clinical trials and renewed hope for these families who face such a difficult diagnosis for their child," said Charles Brenner, Ph.D., Chairman of Biochemistry at the University of Iowa, and an expert in nicotinamide adenine dinucleotide (NAD) metabolism. Dr. Brenner also was one of the study's senior authors.

Dr. Bindra said this study suggests that other cancers with PPM1D mutations, such as breast and gynecological cancers, could be similarly targeted.

Source: Eurekalert

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions

Most Popular On Medindia:

Accident and Trauma Care

Accident and Trauma Care

Calculate Ideal Weight for Infants

Calculate Ideal Weight for Infants

Turmeric Powder - Health Benefits, Uses & Side Effects

Turmeric Powder - Health Benefits, Uses & Side Effects

Recommended Reading

Proton Beam Therapy for Cancer Treatment

Proton therapy is a form of radiotherapy for cancer treatment which uses a proton beam that is targeted precisely on the tumor cells, destroying them with minimal damage to surrounding healthy tissue. Proton therapy can treat various types of ...

Brain Metastasis

Brain metastases are caused by the spread of primary tumors to the brain. Lung, breast, melanoma are the three main tumors that cause brain metastases.

Promising Treatment Strategy can Fight Deadly Brain Tumor in Children

ACVR1, an inhibitor of an enzyme slows tumor growth and prolongs survival in an animal model of diffuse intrinsic pontine glioma (DIPG), a life-threatening brain tumor in kids.

New Hope for Treating Childhood Brain Cancer: Study

Novel promising compound effectively destroys diffuse intrinsic pontine glioma (DIPG) cells, a devastating form of brain cancer that affects young children.

Ataxia

Ataxia affects coordination. Gait becomes unstable and the patient loses balance. The cerebellum or its inputs and/or outputs are affected.

Cell Phone Radiation and Cancer - Unveiling the Link

Scared after hearing all the harmful effects of cell phone use? Read on to find more about what cell phone radiation actually does and how you can cut down on the exposure.

Parkinsons Disease

Parkinson’s disease is a neurodegenerative disease caused by progressive dopamine brain cells loss. Symptoms of Parkinson’s disease are correctable to an extent.

Tattoos A Body Art

Tattoos are a rage among college students who sport it for the ‘cool dude’ or ‘cool babe’ look

More News on:

Parkinsons Disease Cancer and Homeopathy Parkinsons Disease Surgical Treatment Cancer Facts Cancer Tattoos A Body Art Brain Brain Facts Ataxia Cell Phone Radiation and Cancer - Unveiling the Link 

What's New on Medindia

Increased Physical Activity Regardless of Intensity Reduces Risk of Death

Home Remedies for Nosebleeds

Repeated Semen Exposure Increases Host Resistance to HIV Infection
View All

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

News Category

News Archive