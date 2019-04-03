medindia
  1. Medindia
  2. Child Health News

Promising Treatment Strategy can Fight Deadly Brain Tumor in Children

by Iswarya on  March 4, 2019 at 3:47 PM Child Health News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

New study finds that an inhibitor of an enzyme known as ACVR1 slows tumor growth and extends survival in an animal model of diffuse intrinsic pontine glioma (DIPG), a fatal brain tumor in kids. The findings of the study are published in the journal Nature Communications.
Promising Treatment Strategy can Fight Deadly Brain Tumor in Children
Promising Treatment Strategy can Fight Deadly Brain Tumor in Children

"Our results are encouraging and suggest that it might be reasonable to test an inhibitor of this enzyme in a clinical trial," says senior author Oren Becher, MD, from Stanley Manne Children's Research Institute at Ann & Robert H. Lurie Children's Hospital of Chicago and Associate Professor of Pediatrics at Northwestern University Feinberg School of Medicine. "Before that, we need to evaluate different ACVR1 inhibitors in animal models to make sure we bring the safest and effective agent to trials with children."

In 2014, Dr. Becher's lab co-discovered that ACVR1 mutations are found in approximately 25 percent of DIPGs, leading the enzyme to be overactive.

In the current study, Dr. Becher and colleagues demonstrate for the first time in an animal model that this enzyme mutation cooperates with a histone mutation (H3.1 K27M) found in 20 percent of DIPGs. Together, these mutations are important in initiating tumor development.

Histone is a protein that acts as a spool for DNA, helping to package the six-foot-long DNA strand into the tiny nucleus of every cell. Histones also help regulate which genes turn on and off, a process that goes awry when there is a histone mutation.

"Our future work will examine why and how the ACVR1 and histone mutations work together to trigger DIPG development," says Dr. Becher, who also is the Rory David Deutsch Malignant Brain Tumor Research Scholar. "Greater insight into this process will bring us closer to identifying a successful therapy for children with DIPG."

Source: Eurekalert

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions
Advertisement

Most Popular On Medindia:

Pregnancy Confirmation Calculator

Pregnancy Confirmation Calculator

Blood - Sugar Chart

Blood - Sugar Chart

Drug Interaction Checker

Drug Interaction Checker

Recommended Reading

Brain Tumor in Children

An abnormal growth of cells in the brain is called brain tumor. Most tumors arise within the brain (primary). They can be benign or cancerous.

Brain Tumor in Children: New Therapy Target Offers Hope

Diffuse Intrinsic Pontine Glioma (DIPG) is a type of brain tumor in children. Restoring the p16 gene could help in treatment.

Glioma Brain Tumor

Democrat Senator Edward Kennedy has been diagnosed with Glioma, a kind of brain tumor. Tests carried out on the 76 -year old politician revealed a tumor on his left parietal lobe.

Genomic Profiling Improves Treatment of Brain Tumors in Kids

Genomic profiling can be readily integrated into the routine clinical workflow for children with brain tumors and can improve brain tumors treatment.

Ataxia

Ataxia affects coordination. Gait becomes unstable and the patient loses balance. The cerebellum or its inputs and/or outputs are affected.

Brain Tumor

Up to date information about brain tumor, the most common solid tumor in children and the third leading cause of death in young adults. It impairs an individuals physical and cognitive abilities.

Language Areas in The Brain

The mechanism of how human brain processes the language to express and comprehend the verbal, written, gestures and symbols is still a mystery.

Parkinsons Disease

Parkinson’s disease is a neurodegenerative disease caused by progressive dopamine brain cells loss. Symptoms of Parkinson’s disease are correctable to an extent.

Tumor Markers For Cancer Diagnosis and Prognosis

An ideal tumor marker for a cancer should be specific to that cancer and not generate false positive results.

More News on:

Parkinsons Disease Parkinsons Disease Surgical Treatment Brain Tumor Height and Weight-Kids Brain Tumors Brain Tumor Markers For Cancer Diagnosis and Prognosis Brain Facts Ataxia Language Areas in The Brain 

What's New on Medindia

Gamma Camera

Surprising 8 Health Benefits of Green Smoothies

Health Benefits of Palm Sugar
View All

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Find a Doctor

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

News Category

News Archive