Understand a Heart Attack: Players Who Were Aged 35 Years Or More

Key Findings

49.6% are not confident in their ability to recognize the symptoms of a heart attack (32.7%) express confidence in recognizing one in the others

One out of five participants reported experiencing one or more possible cardiac symptoms during physical activity in the previous 12 months Only one quarter (24.4%) of those experiencing one or more symptoms sought medical help

In an imaginary situation where a participant experiences chest pain while playing 46.6% said they would leave the field immediately, although 49% would continue playing for 5 to 10 minutes to see if the pain subsided, and most of them would continue playing further

One-third thought that they had a heart attack but the hospital declined their thoughts

45.1% said they thought that they had a heart attach, they would rather make someone drive to the hospital than have an ambulance

Only 39.9% were aware that warning signs may be present a few days before a heart attack

67.3% knew how to provide CPR

Prof. Geoffrey Tofler, senior author of the paper and a fellow of the Royal Australasian College of Physicians (RACP), and of University of Sydney and Royal North Shore Hospital, says, "Despite the popularity of Masters football, the prevalence of cardiovascular risk factors and possible cardiac symptoms for heart attacks in players have not been adequately studied." he said.They also said that the statistics were worrying, especially due to the fact that the risk increases with age. This risk of an heart attack was even greater in those who exercise rarely or not at all.The need for better cardiovascular education and knowledge has been emphasized as an important solution to prevent or reduce cardiac events. Most of those surveyed agreed that external defibrillators and CPR training were important and should be a staple on football fields during all sports." says Prof. Tofler.The authors also said that while it was important to note that the benefits of exercise still far outweigh cardiac risk overall, these measures might further increase the benefit to risk of heart attacks after 35 years of age.Out of the 153 participants of ages 35 or more, the following observations about heart attacks have been performed:Source: Medindia