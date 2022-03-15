Alert Study on Poor Kidney Function Damages Heart With Stroke

Advertisement

On behalf of the Japan Stroke Data Bank Investigators, Kaori Miwa explains, "" She also said, "To resolve this controversy, the researchers examined medical data from more than 10,000 individuals from the Japan Stroke Data Bank, a nationwide database of patients suffering from severe stroke. This multicenter hospital-based registry has the benefits of standardized medical information, ensuring an accurate diagnosis of stroke and including rigorous management by stroke specialists." states Masatoshi Koga, second author on the paper.In addition to the increased risk of cardioembolic stroke, a lower filtration rate predicts disability after cardioembolic stroke, and both a lower filtration rate and higher urinary protein levels are associated with a higher chance of dying when hospitalized for stroke." states Kazunori Toyoda, senior author on the paper.Nearly 10% of the global population suffers from chronic kidney disease, and the intelligence provided by this large-scale study will help predict the risk of stroke and final prognosis of many of these patients. Understanding what is a subtype of stroke patients with impaired renal function may be helpful in guiding preventive treatment.Source: Medindia