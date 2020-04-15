Unclean Public Toilets Serve as a Source of Covid-19

The Centre has emphasized on having a face cover for everyone in the community -- including children older than three years -- as people with no symptoms can infect others."Those living in close proximity with others should distance themselves as far as possible, ventilate the room with a fan and open window. Always use face covers when in close proximity," said the guidelines.The handbook also emphasised that fruits and vegetables should be thoroughly washed, and milk bags and other packaged food items should also be washed with soap water before use.The document identified common use surfaces such as handles, knobs, doors etc. as a major source of disease spread in a community. "It is recommended that foot operated hand washing stations are installed at all public areas to enable residents to frequently wash their hands... hand washing stations will control the spread of the disease while reducing the amount of water used. To eliminate use of soap, chlorine can be added to the water," said the handbook citing two designs for affordable and self-assembled hand washing stations."Individuals must not defecate in the open and instead must use the toilet. The toilet must be kept clean after every use. Poorly-used or maintained community toilets can serve as a major source of disease. To prevent infection caused by people who do not take proper precautions while using toilets, the following best practices must be observed," said the handbook, insisting on maintaining safe distancing from each other near toilets and in other public areas.--IANSss/vdSource: IANS