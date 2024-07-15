UN Sounds Alarm on Waning Childhood Vaccination Efforts

The United Nations has expressed deep concern over a significant decline in global childhood vaccination rates. Despite a slight improvement in 2022 following a sharp drop during the COVID-19 pandemic, progress has stalled in 2023, leaving millions of children vulnerable to preventable diseases (1✔ ✔Trusted Source
UN deeply concerned over decline in childhood vaccination
Go to source). According to data released by the UN health and children’s agencies, only 84% of children received the crucial third dose of the diphtheria, tetanus, and pertussis (DTP) vaccine in 2023. This marks a worrying stagnation compared to the previous year and a decline from the 86% rate achieved in 2019.
‘Measles cases tripled in 2023; urgent action needed. #childhealth #vaccines #medindia’
Tweet it Now
Millions of Children Miss Out on Vital ProtectionThe situation is even more alarming when considering the number of children who have received no vaccinations at all. This figure has risen to a staggering 14.5 million in 2023, compared to 13.9 million in 2022 and 12.8 million in 2019.
The UN has highlighted the particularly dire situation in countries affected by conflict and fragility, where over half of unvaccinated children reside. These children face a heightened risk of contracting preventable diseases due to limited access to essential health services.
Measles Outbreak Threat Looms LargeOf particular concern is the decline in measles vaccination rates. Measles outbreaks are on the rise globally, underscoring the critical gaps in immunization coverage. Only 83% of children received the first dose of the measles vaccine in 2023, and a mere 74% received the necessary second dose. Experts warn that a 95% vaccination rate is required to prevent outbreaks.
The consequences of low vaccination rates are severe. Over 300,000 measles cases were confirmed in 2023, a significant increase compared to the previous year. Ten crisis-wracked countries, including Sudan, Yemen, and Afghanistan, account for over half of unvaccinated children against measles.
The UN has issued a strong call for increased efforts to improve childhood vaccination rates. The organization emphasizes the need to address the underlying factors contributing to the decline, such as conflict, poverty, and weak health systems.
Advertisement
Reference:
- UN deeply concerned over decline in childhood vaccination - (https://www.aa.com.tr/en/health/un-deeply-concerned-over-decline-in-childhood-vaccination/2877321#)
Source-Medindia