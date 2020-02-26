medindia
  1. Medindia
  2. Research News

Ulcerative Colitis Associated With Missing Gut Microbes

by Colleen Fleiss on  February 26, 2020 at 1:36 AM Research News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

Ruminococcaceae, the gut microbes were found missing in people with ulcerative colitis, a serious disease of the colon that has no cure and whose cause is obscure, stated study by Stanford University School of Medicine investigators. About 1 million people in the United States have ulcerative colitis. The microbe makes metabolites that help keep the gut healthy.
Ulcerative Colitis Associated With Missing Gut Microbes
Ulcerative Colitis Associated With Missing Gut Microbes

"This study helps us to better understand the disease," said Aida Habtezion, MD, associate professor of gastroenterology and hepatology. "We hope it also leads to our being able to treat it with a naturally produced metabolite that's already present in high amounts in a healthy gut."

Show Full Article


When the researchers compared two groups of patients -- one group with ulcerative colitis, the other group with a rare noninflammatory condition -- who had undergone an identical corrective surgical procedure, they discovered that a particular family of bacteria was depleted in patients with ulcerative colitis. These patients also were deficient in a set of anti-inflammatory substances that the bacteria make, the scientists report.

A paper describing the research findings will be published in Cell Host & Microbe. Habtezion is the senior author. Lead authorship is shared by Sidhartha Sinha, MD, assistant professor of gastroenterology and hepatology, and postdoctoral scholar Yeneneh Haileselassie, PhD.

The discoveries raise the prospect that supplementing ulcerative colitis patients with those missing metabolites -- or perhaps someday restoring the gut-dwelling bacteria that produce them -- could effectively treat intestinal inflammation in these patients and perhaps those with a related condition called Crohn's disease, Habtezion said.

A clinical trial to determine whether those metabolites, called secondary bile acids, are effective in treating the disease is now underway at Stanford. Sinha is the trial's principal investigator, and Habtezion is the co-principal investigator.

Surgery often required

Ulcerative colitis is an inflammatory condition in which the immune system attacks tissue in the rectum or colon. Patients can suffer from heavy bleeding, diarrhea, weight loss and, if the colon becomes sufficiently perforated, life-threatening sepsis.

There is no known cure. While immunosuppressant drugs can keep ulcerative colitis at bay, they put patients at increased risk for cancer and infection. Moreover, not all patients respond, and even when an immunosuppressant drug works initially, its effectiveness can fade with time. About one in five ulcerative colitis patients progress to the point where they require total colectomy, the surgical removal of the colon and rectum, followed by the repositioning of the lower end of the small intestine to form a J-shaped pouch that serves as a rectum.

These "pouch patients" can lead quite normal lives. However, as many as half will develop pouchitis, a return of the inflammation and symptoms they experienced in their initial condition.

The new study began with a clinical observation. "To prevent this, they undergo the exact same surgical procedure patients with refractory ulcerative colitis do." Yet FAP pouch patients rarely if ever experience the inflammatory attacks on their remaining lower digestive tract that ulcerative-colitis patients with a pouch do, she said.

The Stanford scientists decided to find out why. Their first clue lay in a large difference in levels of a group of substances called secondary bile acids in the intestines of seven FAP patients compared with 17 patients with ulcerative colitis who had undergone the pouch surgery. The investigators measured these metabolite levels by examining the participants' stool samples.

Primary bile acids are produced in the liver, stored in the gallbladder and released into the digestive tract to help emulsify fats. The vast majority of secreted primary bile acids are taken up in the intestine, where resident bacteria perform a series of enzymatic operations to convert them to secondary bile acids.

Prior research has suggested, without much elaboration or follow-up, that secondary bile acids are depleted in ulcerative colitis patients and in those with a related condition, Crohn's disease, in which tissue-destroying inflammation can occur in both the colon and the small intestine.

The researchers confirmed that levels of the two most prominent secondary bile acids, deoxycholic acid and lithocholic acid, were much lower in stool specimens taken from the ulcerative colitis pouch patients than from FAP pouch patients. Clearly, the surgical procedure hadn't caused the depletion.

Diminished microbial diversity

These findings were mirrored by the scientists' observation that microbial diversity in the specimens from ulcerative colitis pouch patients was diminished. Moreover, the investigators showed that a single bacterial family -- Ruminococcaceae -- was markedly underrepresented in ulcerative colitis pouch patients compared with FAP pouch patients. A genomic analysis of all the gut bacteria in the participants showed that the genes for making enzymes that convert primary bile acids to secondary bile acids were underrepresented, too. Ruminococcaceae, but few other gut bacteria, carry those genes.

"All healthy people have Ruminococcaceae in their intestines," Habtezion said. "But in the UC pouch patients, members of this family were significantly depleted."

Incubating primary bile acids with stool samples from FAP pouch patients, but not from ulcerative colitis pouch patients, resulted in those substances' effective conversion to secondary bile acids.

In three different mouse models of colitis, supplementation with lithocholic acid and deoxycholic acid reduced infiltration by inflammatory immune cells and levels of several inflammatory signaling proteins and chemicals in the mice's intestines, the researchers showed. The supplements also mitigated the classic symptoms of colitis in the mice, such as weight loss or signs of colon pathology.

All three mouse models are considered representative of not just ulcerative colitis but inflammatory bowel disease in general, a category that also includes Crohn's disease. So the findings may apply to Crohn's disease patients, as well, Habtezion said.

In an ongoing Phase 2 trial at Stanford, Sinha, Habtezion and their colleagues are investigating the anti-inflammatory effects, in 18- to 70-year-old ulcerative colitis pouch patients, of oral supplementation with ursodeoxycholic acid, a naturally occurring secondary bile acid approved by the Food and Drug Administration for treatment of primary biliary sclerosis and for management of gall stones. Information about the trial, which is still recruiting people, is available at https://clinicaltrials.gov/ct2/show/NCT03724175.

Source: Eurekalert

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions

Most Popular On Medindia:

Blood - Sugar Chart

Blood - Sugar Chart

Calculate Ideal Weight for Infants

Calculate Ideal Weight for Infants

A-Z Drug Brands in India

A-Z Drug Brands in India

Recommended Reading

Ulcerative Colitis

Ulcerative colitis is characterized by bouts of diarrhea, bleeding per rectum and pain, which remits and relapses. Fulminant colitis is a possibility, which may require colectomy.

Quiz on Colon

Are you suffering from a migraine? It is possible that you have an unhealthy bowel. Strange - but true! This quiz is packed with information on the colon. Participate to learn ...

Ulcerative Colitis Patients More Prone to Colorectal Cancer

People with an inflammatory bowel disease known as ulcerative colitis have a higher risk of dying from colorectal cancer, despite modern treatment ulcerative colitis and screening for colorectal cancer.

Drug Decrease Gut Defects Related to Ulcerative Colitis

UC Riverside-led study is the first to show how tofacitinib, the drug approved for rheumatoid arthritis affects epithelial cells lining the gut.

Autoimmune Disorders

Autoimmune disorders occur when the immune system fails to recognize the body as ‘self’ and attacks it.

Digestive Tract Ulcers Symptom Evaluation

A break in the mucus membrane lining of the digestive tract results in ulcers.

Inflammatory Bowel Disease

Inflammatory bowel disease involves chronic inflammation of the colon and small intestine. Symptoms include diarrhea, abdominal pain and weight loss.

Leaky Gut Syndrome

Leaky gut syndrome is a condition caused by increased intestinal permeability of the gut. It resembles the symptoms of irritable bowel syndrome, characterized by excessive gas production and bloating.

Probiotics - Support System for the Gut

Probiotics are live microorganisms that resemble the “good bacteria” in our gut. Science is yet to fully explore the healing potential of probiotics; meanwhile some studies have ruled in their favor.

More News on:

Ulcerative ColitisAutoimmune DisordersProbiotics - Support System for the GutDigestive Tract Ulcers Symptom EvaluationIleostomyInflammatory Bowel DiseaseLeaky Gut Syndrome
Hypertension Premium Membership Benefits

What's New on Medindia

Corona as a Nomenclature in Medical Field

Say Cheers: Gulping Down Half a Pint of Beer can Help You Live Longer

Artificial Intelligence Can Predict Worsening of Heart Failure Before Hospitalization
View All

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

News Category

News Archive