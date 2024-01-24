About Careers Internship MedBlog Contact us
English (US)
Medindia
LOGIN REGISTER
Medindia

UK Launches First Human Trial for Nipah Virus Vaccine

by Colleen Fleiss on Jan 24 2024 11:46 PM

UK Launches First Human Trial for Nipah Virus Vaccine
Scientists at the University of Oxford in the UK have launched the first-in-human clinical trial to test a vaccine to protect people against deadly Nipah virus.


Nipah Virus (NiV) / Hendra Virus
Nipah Virus (NiV) / Hendra Virus
Nipah Virus (NiV) or Hendra virus is a deadly virus that spreads via contact with the saliva, urine, or excreta of fruit bats or pigs. Nipah outbreak is an emerging zoonosis which had resulted in fatal deaths in Kerala, India.


Fifty-one people aged 18 to 55 will participate in the trial of the ChAdOx1 NipahB vaccine, developed by researchers at the University of Oxford’s Pandemic Sciences Institute, the varsity said in a statement.Nipah virus is a devastating disease that can be fatal in around 75 per cent of cases. Outbreaks have occurred in countries in South-East Asia, including Singapore, Malaysia, Bangladesh and India, with a recent outbreak in Kerala, India in September 2023.Nipah virus is carried by fruit bats and may also be transmitted by contact with infected animals (such as pigs) or from person-to-person via close contact.Despite the first outbreaks of Nipah virus occurring 25 years ago in Malaysia and Singapore, there are currently no approved vaccines or treatments.“Nipah virus was first identified in 1998, and yet 25 years on the global health community still has no approved vaccines or treatments for this devastating disease,” said Professor Brian Angus, the trial’s Principal Investigator and Professor in the varsity’s Nuffield Department of Medicine.“Due to the high mortality rate and the nature of Nipah virus transmission, the disease is identified as a priority pandemic pathogen. This vaccine trial is an important milestone in identifying a solution that could prevent local outbreaks occurring, while also helping the world prepare for a future global pandemic.”The Nipah virus, which is recognised by the World Health Organisation (WHO) as a priority disease requiring urgent research, belongs to the same family of paramyxoviruses as more well-known pathogens like measles.The scientists produced the vaccine against Nipah virus using the ChAdOx1 platform, the same viral vector vaccine platform that was used for the Oxford/AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine, and that has saved an estimated six million lives worldwide.The project will run over the next 18 months, with further trials expected to follow in a Nipah-affected country.--IANSrvt/dpb

Source-IANS
Test Your Knowledge on Nipah Virus
Test Your Knowledge on Nipah Virus
Nipah Virus Infection Nipah virus infection is a newly emerging zoonoses (infection transmitted from animals to humans) capable of causing serious illness in humans as well as animals. Prevention is key to reducing the transmission. ...
Understanding Nipah Virus: Droplet Transmission and Its Lethality at 40-70%
Understanding Nipah Virus: Droplet Transmission and Its Lethality at 40-70%
Nipah is a zoonotic virus, meaning it can be transmitted from animals to humans. Fruit bats serve as the natural reservoirs for Nipah virus.
Nipah Virus Outbreak: 2 Fatalities Trigger Emergency Response in Kozhikode
Nipah Virus Outbreak: 2 Fatalities Trigger Emergency Response in Kozhikode
Nipah virus is mainly a zoonotic disease, transferring from animals to humans, and can also spread via contaminated food or contact with infected individuals.

Recommended Readings
Latest Clinical Trials News
View All
Advertisement

open close
ASK A DOCTOR ONLINE
X