by Colleen Fleiss on  April 2, 2021 at 9:21 PM Coronavirus News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark

UK COVID-19 Variant Spreading Rapidly in US
B.1.1.7, the UK variant of coronavirus is quickly on its way to becoming the dominant variant of the virus in the US, say researchers.

The findings, published in the journal Cell, suggest that future Covid-19 case numbers and mortality rates in the US will be higher than would have been otherwise.

"B.1.1.7 rapidly became the dominant SARS-CoV-2 variant in the UK and other countries after its emergence late last year, and the US is now on a similar trajectory," said researcher Kristian Andersen, Professor in the Department of Immunology and Microbiology at Scripps Research in the US.


According to the researchers, the B.1.1.7 variant contains several mutations, including several in the gene that encodes the viral spike protein. These mutations increase the spike's ability to bind to the ACE2 receptor on human cells.

Although there is no evidence yet that the B.1.1.7 variant can evade Covid-19 vaccines, public health officials fear its relatively high rate of spread will significantly worsen the pandemic before vaccines can end it.

Standard swab tests for the coronavirus check for distinctive genetic sequences at three sites on the viral genome; the B.1.1.7 variant, due to its mutations, shows up as positive for two of those sites, but negative for the third site, which is within the virus's spike gene.

The new analysis of roughly 500,000 Helix test results since July 2020 revealed that this two-of-three pattern, known as S-gene target failure, or SGTF, became consistently evident at a low frequency (0.2 per cent) in mid-October.

By the third week of February, it had risen to a frequency of 10.6 per cent and was detected in patients from 25 different US states and territories.

The SGTF pattern can occur with other SARS-CoV-2 variants that have spike gene mutations, but the researchers found by sequencing every SGTF sample they had from December through February, 662 of the 986 samples (67 per cent) contained the B.1.1.7 variant.

This suggests that the SGTF pattern on the swab tests can provide a quick albeit rough indication of B.1.1.7 prevalence.

Source: IANS

Recommended Reading

COVID-19 Vaccination in India: Issues and Challenges
India's COVID-19 vaccination program has been launched. It currently uses the vaccines Covishield and Covaxin. There are some issues and challenges that need to be overcome in order to vaccinate all Indians.
READ MORE
COVID-19: Diet Plan and Lifestyle Modifications for the Unlock Phase
Healthy eating habits and adherence to physical activity are required during COVID-19 lockdown. WHO has prepared a set of general tips that you could follow during the lockdown to stay fit and healthy.
READ MORE
Vaccine for New Covid-19 Variants may Take 6 to 9 Months
During this week's preliminary trials, it was revealed that Oxford-AstraZeneca jab provided little protection against mild to moderate infection, but not against severe disease and death.
READ MORE
UK Covid-19 Variant can 'Sweep the World'
World Health Organization (WHO) has announced that the Covid-19 variant has been reported in 86 countries and is set to become the dominant strain and is going to sweep the world.
READ MORE
Coronavirus
Coronaviruses infect animals, humans, and birds. Human coronaviruses, such as SARS, MERS, and 2019-nCoV cause respiratory distress and even death. The S protein is the infectious agent of the virus.
READ MORE
Indian Namaste the Preferred Greeting over Conventional Handshake
COVID-19 pandemic is causing changes in how we greet each other. The traditional Indian way of greeting with folded hands (Namaste) is now being preferred over handshake. Namaste has more to it than just being a greetings, read to find out
READ MORE

Most Popular on Medindia

Daily Calorie Requirements

Daily Calorie Requirements

Sinopril (2mg) (Lacidipine)

Sinopril (2mg) (Lacidipine)

Drug Interaction Checker

Drug Interaction Checker

More News on:

CoronavirusIndian Namaste the Preferred Greeting over Conventional Handshake