  • English (US)
    हिन्दी français Español 中文
    • Medindia
    Login Register
    Advertisement

    Twitter Posts Reveal the Mode of Communication During Disasters

    by Shravanthi Vikram on September 11, 2021 at 4:38 PM

    Twitter Posts Reveal the Mode of Communication During Disasters
    At the time of potential disasters like hurricane IDA, people took to Twitter and other social media sites in order to communicate vital information, finds a research published in the journal Risk Analysis .

    According to the study, monitoring and analyzing social media chat during natural disasters helps people to make decisions and mitigate the impacts of severe weather conditions.
    Advertisement

    Advertisement

    Twitter posts over the three hurricanes during 2017; Harvey (Texas), Irma (Florida), and Maria (Puerto Rico) were analyzed . The main goal of the study was to measure social cohesion; an important factor in community during severe weather events due to climatic change.

    Advertisement
    The method used involves combining and implementing text processing techniques and graph network analysis in order to understand the relationships between nine different categories of Twitter users during a hurricane.
    Advertisement

    The study includes the accounts of citizens, government, media , entertainment, business, sports, technology and education. By identifying the people who are behind the messages it helps the researchers to understand how authorities react to the messages and how people affected by hurricanes interact with them.

    The visualization that was used in the study illustrates the connections between social media and participants and the degree of social cohesion during the hurricane timeline.

    The glue that holds society together is known as social cohesion, it helps to reduce the number of vulnerabilities experienced by a community during a disaster and it also reduces the time taken to rebuild. It is said that the stronger the social cohesion is, the more resilient a community is.

    According to Gongora-Svartzman - author "If we measure and understand social cohesion within communities, then we can seek to increase cohesion - through policies, community programs, and other strategies - which in turn will increase the resilience of communities,".

    Researchers say that the new method of tracking and visualizing social media communication during severe climatic change can contribute to future risk management and disaster mitigation policies. "Because we identify the types of actors in a social network and how this network varies daily, decision makers could use this measurement to release strategic communication before, during, and after a disaster strikes - thus providing relevant information to people in need," says Ramirez-Marquez.

    According to the national database of social media communication before and after the disaster was present it would be better to identify the needs of a community and the limitations of the current policy and response.

    Source: Medindia
    Advertisement
    << Protein Responsible for Preeclampsia Discovered

    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    News A-Z
    A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z
    News Resource
    News Category
    Sign up for Wellness Consult a Doctor Sign up for Selfcare
    What's New on Medindia
    World Sepsis Day 2021 - Stop Sepsis, Save Lives
    World Sepsis Day 2021 - Stop Sepsis, Save Lives
    World First Aid Day 2021 -
    World First Aid Day 2021 - "First Aid and Road Safety"
    Effect of Romantic Movies on a Child's Mental Health
    Effect of Romantic Movies on a Child's Mental Health
    View all

    Medindia Newsletters Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!
    Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.


    Recommended Reading
    Excessive Social Media Use Causes Anxiety, Depression in Teenagers
    Excessive Social Media Use Causes Anxiety, Depression in Teenagers
    Social media like Facebook and Twitter help us connect with people worldwide, and this is no small ....
    How to Stay Safe After a Hurricane?
    How to Stay Safe After a Hurricane?
    Simple tips on staying safe after a hurricane. Poisoning risks increase during and after a severe .....
    Novel Idea to Protect Houston-Galveston from Hurricanes, Storms
    Novel Idea to Protect Houston-Galveston from Hurricanes, Storms
    New structural and nonstructural solutions could better protect the Houston-Galveston region from .....
    Clean Air Could Cause Hurricanes: Study
    Clean Air Could Cause Hurricanes: Study
    A new study has claimed that a decline in industrial pollution across the Atlantic is associated ......

    Disclaimer - All information and content on this site are for information and educational purposes only. The information should not be used for either diagnosis or treatment or both for any health related problem or disease. Always seek the advice of a qualified physician for medical diagnosis and treatment. Full Disclaimer

    Advertise with us | Medindia Copyright | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use

    © All Rights Reserved 1997 - 2021

    RapidSSLThis website is certified by Health On the Net Foundation. Click to verifyThis site complies with the HONcode standard for trustworthy health information: verify here.

    This site uses cookies to deliver our services. By using our site, you acknowledge that you have read and understand our Cookie Policy, Privacy Policy, and our Terms of Use
    OK, I agreeNo, give me more info Close