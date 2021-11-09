  • English (US)
    Protein Responsible for Preeclampsia Discovered

    by Shravanthi Vikram on September 11, 2021 at 4:29 PM

    An enzyme called Protein Phosphate 2 (PP2A) acts as a major driver of complication called preeclampsia, finds a study published in the journal Circulation Research. This results in high blood pressure and excess protein in urine.

    Preeclampsia is a common cause for premature birth which can be life-threatening for babies and can lead to life-long complications. The identification of the PP2A could pave the way for preeclampsia treatment. About 5 to 7% of pregnant women are affected around the world by this condition.
    The cause of preeclampsia is unknown but it is linked to a variety of risk factors - antipohospholipid syndrome (APS) (an autoimmune disease) where the antibodies react to proteins present on the surface of cells.

    Studies were conducted to see how APS causes preeclampsia where the pregnant mice were injected with APS antibodies and the animal developed high blood pressure and the amount of protein in urine also increased (characteristics of preeclampsia). In contrast the APS antibodies did not have any effect on non-pregnant mice.
    Previous studies have shown that a protein called ApoER2 may be related to harmful actions of APS antibodies on placental cells. These cells normally pass from the fetal side of the placenta to the maternal side placenta to provide nutrition and it does not make the connection in preeclampsia.

    In the mice the APS antibodies prevented the trophoblast migration and the growth of the fetus was restricted and in the mice without ApoER2 in trophoblast, the fetus developed normally despite APS antibody treatment.

    Then scientists found that in the presence of APS antibodies the ApoER2 triggers the activity of PP2A (an enzyme that regulates protein function). Further studies have shown that in pregnant mice with APS antibodies, the PP2A increased trophoblast production of proteins that are involved in preeclampsia.

    Scientists gave pregnant mice a drug to inhibit PP2A and they were protected from preeclampsia and the treatment had no side effects.

    According to Dr.Shaul Hoping to translate these findings to human patients, the scientists examined placentas from women with APS, finding that they too had increased activity of PP2A. However, in a surprising turn, they discovered that compared with placentas from normal pregnancies, those from preeclamptic patients without APS also had increased PP2A activity, suggesting that this mechanism could be operating in a variety of forms of preeclampsia.

    Further research is needed to give proper treatment for preeclampsia and stop premature delivery.

    Source: Medindia
    World Sepsis Day 2021 - Stop Sepsis, Save Lives
    World First Aid Day 2021 -
    Effect of Romantic Movies on a Child's Mental Health
    HELLP Syndrome
    HELLP syndrome is a rare but serious complication that affects pregnant women. If detected on time, ...
    Preeclampsia Associated With Increased Risk of Hypertension After pregnancy
    Women diagnosed with severe preeclampsia during pregnancy remain at risk of developing hypertension ...
    Preeclampsia Risk In Mother Increased By Specific DNA Variants in Fetus
    Presence of certain DNA variants in the baby can enhance the risk of preeclampsia in the mother ......
    Preterm Preeclampsia Associated With Cardiovascular Mortality in Women With Single Child
    Women with preterm preeclampsia with a single child are more prone to cardiovascular disease, ......
    Baby Food - Basics
    Diet and Nutrition Tips for Athletes
    Magical Millets for Your Health
    Swollen Ankles during Pregnancy
