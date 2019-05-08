Tuberculosis is Preventable and Curable

Recognizing the compelling urgency to prevent avoidable burden of disease as well as avert premature deaths, a Call To Action was launched at TB HIV Symposium around the 10th IAS Conference on HIV Science (IAS 2019) in Mexico, which underlines:Noted human rights activist and South Africa based HIV advocate from Global Network of People Living with HIV, Wim Vandevelde, shared this Call To Action, for a coordinated HIV and TB response to reach 6 million people living with HIV with tuberculosis preventive treatment. But there are 36.9 million people living with HIV globally so should not we be aspiring to deliver TB preventive therapy (TPT) to every person living with HIV?said Maurine Murenga, whose seminal contribution to bringing community voices center-stage in TB, HIV and malaria responses is widely recognized.She spoke with CNS (Citizen News Service) on the sidelines of TB HIV Symposium in Mexico. She has been living with HIV openly since the early 2000s and leads Lean on Me Foundation in Kenya. She is a board member representing Communities on the Board of the Global Fund to fight AIDS, Tuberculosis and Malaria (The Global Fund), and is the Communities Representative at the TB Alliance Stakeholders Association.said Maurine Murenga.added Maurine Murenga.First scientific evidence how TB impacts people living with HIV came in early 1980s - soon after first HIV case got diagnosed in the world. But even today we are grappling with the sad reality that TB, being preventable, treatable and curable, is still the lead cause of death for people living with HIV.reflected Maurine Murenga, who was in conversation with CNS Health Editor Bobby Ramakant.Other key populations who are at elevated risk of TB should also get full spectrum of TB services including TB preventive therapy.rightly emphasized Maurine Murenga.Multi-sectoral accountability framework is indeed key to monitor progress of governments, as well as all other stakeholders including civil society.rightly said Alberto Colorado, a noted TB and human rights advocate from TB Coalition of Americas.Dr Suvanand Sahu, Deputy Executive Director of Stop TB Partnership, underlined the urgency warranted in efforts to end TB. By adopting the UN Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), 193 countries have promised to end TB by 2030 (137 months left to achieve this target of TB elimination).Urgency to cut the chain of transmission of TB infection was never so acute.We have to ensure that TB bacteria does not get transmitted from any patient to an uninfected individual. To achieve this zero transmission, we will have to provide accurate diagnosis and proper effective regimen that works for an individual, with full care and support without delay. We also have to ensure that no person with latent TB goes without being offered TB preventive therapy with dignity and respect to human rights.Source: Citizen News Service (CNS)