medindia
  1. Medindia
  2. Respiratory Disease News

Triple Dual Therapy Can Significantly Promote Lung Function, Quality of Life in COPD Patients

by Iswarya on  October 5, 2018 at 4:12 PM Respiratory Disease News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

Triple dual treatments significantly decreased moderate-to-severe exacerbations and improved lung function, the overall quality of life in Chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) patients, reports a new study. The findings of the study are published in the journal Chest.
Triple Dual Therapy Can Significantly Promote Lung Function, Quality of Life in COPD Patients
Triple Dual Therapy Can Significantly Promote Lung Function, Quality of Life in COPD Patients

The InforMing the PAthway of COPD Treatment (IMPACT) study was conducted to assess the benefits of triple versus dual therapy in patients with COPD.

The randomized, double-blind, parallel-group, the global study was conducted in 10,355 symptomatic patients with COPD with a history of moderate-to-severe exacerbations over a 52-week period.

During the screening, the patient was defined as reversible through differences shown between their pre- and post-albuterol assessments of forced expiratory volume in 1 second (FEV1) of 12 percent and 200 mL.

Researchers also assessed the effect of baseline reversibility on treatment response with fluticasone furoate (FF)/umeclidinium (UMEC)/vilanterol (VI) and with FF/VI and UMEC/VI. The lung function and quality of life (QoL) of patients were measured by St George Respiratory Questionnaire (SGRQ) and observed for FF/UMEC/VI over UMEC/VI independent of reversibility status at screening.

During the screening, 18 percent of patients demonstrated reversibility. In both reversible and nonreversible patients, there was a statistically significant reduction in the rate of moderate and severe exacerbations with FF/UMEC/VI as compared to UMEC/VI.

They also found a reduction in the risk of having a moderate/severe exacerbation and the risk of having a severe exacerbation in both groups of patients. Quality of life was also improved in both reversible and non-reversible patients.

Source: Eurekalert

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions
Advertisement

Most Popular On Medindia:

Sponsored Article

Sponsored Article

Iron Intake Calculator

Iron Intake Calculator

Turmeric Powder - Health Benefits, Uses & Side Effects

Turmeric Powder - Health Benefits, Uses & Side Effects

Recommended Reading

Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease

Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease

COPD includes respiratory tract disorders that cause obstruction to airflow. These are chronic bronchitis, emphysema and small airway disease.

Mepolizumab Antibody Therapy to Help Treatment of Resistant COPD Patients

Mepolizumab Antibody Therapy to Help Treatment of Resistant COPD Patients

About 40% of COPD patients are resistant to standard treatment and continue to have flare ups; mepolizumab, an antibody therapy may help them, says study.

World COPD Day 2016: Breathe in the Knowledge

World COPD Day 2016: Breathe in the Knowledge

The World chronic obstructive lung disease (COPD) Day 2016 is being celebrated on November 16, 2016 with the theme "Breathe in the knowledge."

COPD Symptoms Worsen With High Indoor Temperatures and Pollution Levels

COPD Symptoms Worsen With High Indoor Temperatures and Pollution Levels

High indoor temperatures and pollution worsen chronic obstructive pulmonary disease symptoms, and keeping indoor climate to optimum may improve health outcome.

Chronic Bronchitis

Chronic Bronchitis

Chronic bronchitis is a type of chronic obstructive pulmonary disorder that causes obstruction to airflow and makes breathing difficult.

Emphysema

Emphysema

Emphysema is a chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, marked by alveolar damage, and reduced air flow to lungs, leading to breathlessness and cough.

Multiple Pregnancy

Multiple Pregnancy

Multiple Pregnancy or multiple births refers to the condition where a woman delivers twins or multiple neonates such as triplets, quadruplets etc. Multiple pregnancy classified as identical or fraternal.

Pneumoconiosis

Pneumoconiosis

Pneumoconiosis is a group of lung diseases caused by inhaled dust particles. It causes inflammation of the lungs leading to fibrosis.

Pulmonary Arterial Hypertension

Pulmonary Arterial Hypertension

It can be a serious condition affecting the heart. It is defined as mean pulmonary arterial pressure >25mm Hg at rest and >30mm Hg on exertion.

Silicosis

Silicosis

Silicosis is a lung disease caused by inhalation of crystalline free silica dust. It is characterised by nodular pulmonary fibrosis.

More News on:

Reiki and Pranic Healing Pneumoconiosis Pulmonary Arterial Hypertension Silicosis Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease Multiple Pregnancy Emphysema QUALITY OF LIFE Importance Tools for Measuring HRQOL Pneumonectomy Chronic Bronchitis 

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Find a Doctor

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

What's New on Medindia

Health Benefits of Saffron

Health Benefits of Saffron

Saffron, the famous spice known for its color and aroma, is the stigma of a flower which blossoms ...

 Abdominal Mass

Abdominal Mass

An abdominal mass is a lump in your tummy and can be due to a cyst or abnormal growth in the ...

 Top 5 Electric Body Massagers Available in India

Top 5 Electric Body Massagers Available in India

Massaging is a great way that helps in relaxing your muscles. There are a wide range of massagers ...

 View All

News Category

News Archive