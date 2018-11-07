medindia
  1. Medindia
  2. Organ Donation News

Transplanting Hepatitis C-infected Donor Kidneys Could Cut Time on Dialysis

by Colleen Fleiss on  July 11, 2018 at 10:11 AM Organ Donation News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

The new model predicts that transplantation with an HCV-infected kidney followed by HCV treatment was more effective and less costly than treating HCV before transplantation, largely because of the longer wait times for HCV-uninfected kidneys.
Transplanting Hepatitis C-infected Donor Kidneys Could Cut Time on Dialysis
Transplanting Hepatitis C-infected Donor Kidneys Could Cut Time on Dialysis

The findings are available online in the Annals of Internal Medicine. The study's lead author is Mark Eckman, MD, professor and director of the UC Division of General Internal Medicine. A typical 57.8 year-old patient receiving hemodialysis would gain an average of six months of additional quality adjusted life years at a lifetime cost savings of $41,591, says Eckman.

A patient receiving a non-infected kidney waits on average more than two years for that organ, while the wait for an HCV-infected kidney is about eight months, says Eckman, a UC Health physician. Also, 15 percent of patients undergoing dialysis for end-stage renal disease are infected with HCV.

"There is a high excess mortality risk for patients receiving hemodialysis and it is associated with a decreased quality of life for some patients," says Eckman. "If you can spend less time on dialysis, you will be better off. The annual cost of hemodialysis is more than $90,000." In the United States, an estimated 110,000 patients start dialysis each year. Of the approximately 500,000 patients who received dialysis for end stage renal disease in 2016, only 3.8 percent or 19,060 received kidney transplants, says Eckman.

The computerized decision analytic model pulled data from a variety of sources including the United States Renal Data System (USRDS), medical literature and clinical trials. The model looks at several factors such as sex, age, the degree of liver damage from chronic HCV infection, and treatment costs to predict outcomes that may occur over the lifetime of a patient cohort for each of the clinical strategies studied, explains Eckman.

"While people are waiting for a kidney, there is a risk of dying on hemodialysis, with a mortality rate of approximately 7.5 percent per year," says Eckman. "If you wait a shorter time to get a kidney transplant by accepting an HCV-infected kidney, you can avoid a year-and-a-half or more of time on a waiting list.

"Once you have a transplant, the annual mortality rate is roughly 2 percent per year instead of about 7.5 percent per year. The shorter the period of time waiting for a kidney on dialysis, the better your outcomes will be."

Eckman says the computer model is needed because there are no large clinical trials yet that have addressed this question. "This isn't something we would have asked or thought about even a year ago," says Eckman. "Now, we have very effective HCV treatments that we didn't have two or three years ago. Some of these new medications can be used in patients on dialysis. The new drugs have much fewer side effects, and the treatment course is a lot shorter. The treatment of HCV has advanced dramatically."

Several clinical trials have shown HCV cure rates as high as 98 percent with the new drugs, says Eckman. "Secondly, a year ago we didn't have drugs to treat HCV that could be used in patients with end stage renal disease," says Eckman. "While treatment of HCV is very expensive, this cost balances out in our analysis as patients in both strategies are getting treated for HCV."

There are tradeoffs between the two strategies. Patients who get a non-infected HCV kidney have a lower risk of dying from liver disease because HCV is treated earlier, before kidney transplantation, says Eckman. But HCV-infected patients who receive an HCV-infected kidney are able to get off of dialysis sooner and have a lower risk of dying from end stage kidney disease.

"It is better to wait less time for a kidney by getting an HCV-infected kidney followed by treatment after transplantation," says Eckman. He adds that the supply of HCV-infected kidneys has increased due to the unfortunate deaths of otherwise generally healthy young individuals who suffer opioid overdoses.

"What we hope is that this study will have some impact on policy," says Eckman.

Source: Eurekalert
Advertisement

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions

Most Popular On Medindia:

Calculate Ideal Weight for Infants

Calculate Ideal Weight for Infants

Blood Donation - Recipients

Blood Donation - Recipients

Diaphragmatic Hernia

Diaphragmatic Hernia

How to Reduce School Bag Weight - Simple Tips

How to Reduce School Bag Weight - Simple Tips

Find a Doctor

Find a Doctor

Noscaphene (Noscapine)

Noscaphene (Noscapine)

Related Links

Paired Donor Exchange Kidney Transplantation

Paired Donor Exchange Kidney Transplantation

Paired donor exchange kidney transplantation is a process in which unrelated kidney donors are matched to recipients so that compatible transplants can be performed.

Quiz on Dialysis

Quiz on Dialysis

Dialysis is a common procedure performed in patients with kidney failure, especially those who are awaiting kidney transplantation. Test your knowledge on dialysis by taking this ...

Hepatitis C

Hepatitis C

Hepatitis C is a contagious viral disease affecting the liver that is caused by the hepatitis C virus.

ORGAN DONATION

ORGAN DONATION

Why is organ donation regarded as crisis with a cure? Read more to find out. View slide show on organ donation.

Acute Renal Failure

Acute Renal Failure

Acute renal failure is the sudden cessation of the functioning of kidneys, that can be due to reduced renal blood flow, damage to renal tissues.

Aplastic Anemia

Aplastic Anemia

Aplastic anemia (AA) is a term that refers to a condition where the body fails to produce enough blood cells.

Dialysis

Dialysis

Dialysis is an artificial process for removing excess water and waste from the blood. Hemodialysis and peritoneal dialysis are the types of dialysis.

Hepatitis A

Hepatitis A

Hepatitis A is the most benign of the hepatitis viruses and usually has no long term side effects. Hepatitis A vaccine is available that is 95% effective in preventing the disease.

Hepatitis B

Hepatitis B

Hepatitis B is inflammation of the liver due to infection with the hepatitis B virus.

Hepatitis Diet Recommendations

Hepatitis Diet Recommendations

Hepatitis is a viral infection that attacks the liver. Hepatitis diet should be carefully monitored and prepared for easy and quick recovery of hepatitis patients.

Kidney Failure due to Melamine Toxicity

Kidney Failure due to Melamine Toxicity

Adulteration of food with melamine results in the formation of kidney stones and kidney failure, even leading to death.

Neonatal Hepatitis

Neonatal Hepatitis

Neonatal hepatitis is an inflammation of the liver that usually occurs in early infancy and is typically transmitted to the baby by the infected mother.

More News on:

Acute Renal Failure Dialysis Hepatitis A Hepatitis B Liver Aplastic Anemia Kidney Failure due to Melamine Toxicity Hepatitis Hepatitis Diet Recommendations Neonatal Hepatitis 

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Find a Doctor

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

What's New on Medindia

Perimenopause

Perimenopause

Perimenopause is a transition phase that lasts until menopause. The low estrogen levels during this ...

 Bulging Eyes

Bulging Eyes

Bulging Eyes is the abnormal protrusion or sticking out of one or both eyeballs from the eye ...

 Top 10 Health Benefits of Playing Football

Top 10 Health Benefits of Playing Football

Football for men or women promotes aerobic fitness to improve heart health and offers great health ...

 View All

News Category

News Archive

Loading...