The researchers noted that no sociodemographic or medical characteristics were associated with any trajectory group. Women who continued antidepressant treatment tended to have more frequent obstetric complications and postpartum psychiatric disorders.
Among women who interrupted treatment, prescription of benzodiazepines and anxiolytics decreased initially but rose postpartum to a higher level than before pregnancy.
"Monitoring the pregnancy of women taking antidepressants requires a lot of attention. It is important to assess the appropriateness of treatment at the time of pregnancy announcement and to monitor for psychiatric symptoms throughout pregnancy when treatment has been stopped," said senior author Catherine Laporte, MD, PhD, of the Université Clermont Auvergne, in France.
"General practitioners are very often called upon for non-obstetric health problems during pregnancy, so they must be made aware."
Source: Eurekalert