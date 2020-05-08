More than half of the pregnant women stopped their antidepressant medications abruptly, a quarter maintained their medications throughout pregnancy, and one-fifth discontinued it for a minimum of three months and then resumed it during the postpartum period, according to a new analysis.



The analysis, which is published in the British Journal of Clinical Pharmacology, included all pregnant women with information in the General Sample of Beneficiaries database affiliated with the French Health Insurance System, from 2009 to 2014.



The researchers noted that no sociodemographic or medical characteristics were associated with any trajectory group. Women who continued antidepressant treatment tended to have more frequent obstetric complications and postpartum psychiatric disorders.



‘It is vital to assess the appropriateness of antidepressant treatment at the time of pregnancy announcement and to monitor for psychiatric symptoms throughout pregnancy when treatment has been stopped.’

Read More..





"Monitoring the pregnancy of women taking antidepressants requires a lot of attention. It is important to assess the appropriateness of treatment at the time of pregnancy announcement and to monitor for psychiatric symptoms throughout pregnancy when treatment has been stopped," said senior author Catherine Laporte, MD, PhD, of the Université Clermont Auvergne, in France.



"General practitioners are very often called upon for non-obstetric health problems during pregnancy, so they must be made aware."







Source: Eurekalert Among women who interrupted treatment, prescription of benzodiazepines and anxiolytics decreased initially but rose postpartum to a higher level than before pregnancy."Monitoring the pregnancy of women taking antidepressants requires a lot of attention. It is important to assess the appropriateness of treatment at the time of pregnancy announcement and to monitor for psychiatric symptoms throughout pregnancy when treatment has been stopped," said senior author Catherine Laporte, MD, PhD, of the Université Clermont Auvergne, in France."General practitioners are very often called upon for non-obstetric health problems during pregnancy, so they must be made aware."Source: Eurekalert The researchers noted that no sociodemographic or medical characteristics were associated with any trajectory group. Women who continued antidepressant treatment tended to have more frequent obstetric complications and postpartum psychiatric disorders.

Recommended Reading Pregnancy Detailed look at Early pregnancy Symptoms and easy health solutions during 1st, 2nd and 3rd trimester of pregnancy. With an addition of an online pregnancy due date calculator. READ MORE Air travel: To fly or not to fly Air travel is for everyone, even those with medical conditions. READ MORE Breech Presentation and Delivery Breech birth or presentation is delivery of the fetus in a bottom or foot-first position. Causes of breech presentation include premature labor, uterine malformations and fetal abnormalities. READ MORE Drugs in Pregnancy and Lactation During pregnancy & lactation a nutritious diet, suitable exercise, adequate rest and a tranquil mind help both the mother and fetus and drugs hould be avoided. READ MORE Home Pregnancy Test A home pregnancy test is a test done to find out if one is pregnant or not in the relative comforts of the home. READ MORE Pregnancy and Antenatal Care What is Antenatal care and its importance during pregnancy for mother and baby, with details on the medical test preformed during the first visit to the doctor. READ MORE Psychological Changes In Pregnancy Pregnancy is an experience of growth, change, enrichment and challenge. During the 40 weeks of pregnancy, the expectant mother will go through several physical and emotional changes. READ MORE Trimester of pregnancy Encyclopedia section of medindia explains in brief about confirmation of pregnancy in first trimester READ MORE