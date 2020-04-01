medindia

Top 3 Travel Destinations of Decade: Bangkok, London, Paris

by Iswarya on  January 4, 2020 at 12:33 PM Lifestyle News
Top 10 travel destination has remained mostly consistent over the past decade, with London, Paris, and Bangkok taking the top three spots, according to a new report.
The top three overseas destinations for Indian travelers are Dubai, Singapore, and Mecca, which revealed the Mastercard Global Destination Cities Index 2019, which ranks 200 cities based on a proprietary analysis of publicly available visitor volume and spend data.

Since 2009, the number of international overnight visitors grew an astounding 76 percent, according to the report.

Paris and London, in flipped positions this year, hold the No. 2 and 3 spots respectively, both hovering over 19 million.

When looking at the cities by dollars spent, Dubai tops the list with travelers spending $553 on an average per day. Mecca, new to the top 10 last year, remains at No. 2 for the second consecutive year, with Bangkok rounding out the top three.

Between all of the destinations within the Index, arrivals have grown on average 6.5 percent year-over-year since 2009, with expenditure growing on average, 7.4 percent, said the report.

Cities in the Asia-Pacific region have seen the largest increase in international travelers since 2009, growing 9.4 percent.

In comparison, Europe, which saw the second-highest growth, was up 5.5 percent.

This is spurred by the growth of Chinese travelers. Since 2009, China has jumped up six places to be the No. 2 origin country for travelers to the 200 included destinations - behind only the US, said the report.

Source: IANS

