Tobacco: Risk Factor for Misuse of Prescription Opioids

Tobacco use has been linked to increased use of opioids and sedatives, stated study published in American Journal on Addictions. The findings, which come from an annual survey of visits to office-based physicians in outpatient settings in the United States, suggest that appropriate caution should be exercised while co-prescribing opioid analgesics with muscle relaxants and/or benzodiazepines among tobacco users to prevent prescription drug addiction.Source: Eurekalert