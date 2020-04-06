TN Corona Count is 26K

Now over 1,000 persons in Tamil Nadu tested positive for coronavirus and the total tally crossed 25,000 in the state.



According to the State Health Department, 1,244 persons tested positive in Tamil Nadu over the past 24 hours, taking the total tally to 25,872.

‘The number of infected children in the age group of 0-12 went up to 1,437.’





As on Wednesday, coronavirus cases in Chennai stood at 17,598, followed by Chengalpattu (1,370), Tiruvallur (1,087), Cuddalore (468) and Kancheepuram (453).



Earlier Greater Chennai Corporation officials said, the infection rate in the city will go up for some more time and then come down.



On Wednesday, 14,101 samples were tested taking the total to 5.28 lakh. Testing of 489 samples are under process.



The total number of active cases in Tamil Nadu stands at 11,345.



Eleven Covid-19 patients breathed their last, taking the death toll to 208.