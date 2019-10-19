Tips to Prevent Flu Germs from Spreading in Your Home

Second, disinfecting commonly touched surfaces can kill germs and help lower the chances of getting sick. Avoid touching used tissues or other waste when emptying your trash, and wash your hands afterward to avoid getting those germs.Commonly touched surfaces such as countertops, doorknobs, computer keyboards, toys, phones, and faucet handles are major culprits for carrying germs. Make sure the product you are using is EPA-registered to both clean (remove germs) and disinfect (kill germs). Read the directions on the product on how to use it because different chemicals have different procedures on how many wipes are needed or how long to keep the surface wet  usually three to five minutes.Dry air can cause scratchy throats, congestion, and nosebleeds. While there are no scientific guidelines about the use of humidifiers to prevent flu, the germs may be able to survive in the drier air conditions. So the thought is that if you keep the humidity level up in a room, the virus is less likely to survive. Just be careful of warm mist humidifiers because, if not cleaned properly, they can grow bacteria and mold, which can cause serious illness.Most studies have shown that the flu virus can live on surfaces for up to 48 hours. However, it is not necessary to wash the surfaces every day. Using harsh chemicals to wipe every surface that often can irritate the eyes, nose, throat, and skin and aggravate asthma if you suffer from it, so you may cause more harm than good. In general, the important thing is to make sure you wash regularly and do not share towels or sheets with those who are sick without washing them first.Remember, the virus is killed by hot temperatures, so if you do clean your sheets and towels, use the hot temperature setting instead of warm.If it is possible, choose a bathroom for the sick person to use and their own bedroom to sleep in. Plan to clean these rooms daily. Have some disposable facemasks at the house for other members, especially those who have other medical conditions that make them more likely to get sick.Source: Newswise