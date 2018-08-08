medindia
  1. Medindia
  2. Lifestyle News

Tips to Make Your Skin Beautiful This Monsoon

by Hannah Joy on  August 8, 2018 at 8:49 AM Lifestyle News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

Monsoon is here and along with the cold dusty damp weather, the climate also brings skin-related issues making the skin look dull. Here are some tips to fight these facial battles to bring back the freshness.
Tips to Make Your Skin Beautiful This Monsoon
Tips to Make Your Skin Beautiful This Monsoon

Dr. Debraj Shome, Consultant Facial Plastic Surgeon and Director, The Esthetic Clinics shares few common monsoon skin problems and tricks to combat them:
  • With the onset of the monsoon season, your sensitive under-eye skin becomes duller and lifeless


  • Tear-trough augmentation can achieve excellent and transformative results in as little as five minutes, with no downtime, incisions, or pain
  • Applying excessive makeup to accentuate your facial features can be harmful to your skin during the rainy days
  • Thicker versions of dermal fillers are used to redefine the facial features that need improvement, an alternative to using makeup everyday
    • Dr. Priya Parekh, Aesthetic Physician, adds how monsoon can accentuate skin issues and how you can solve these problem:
    • Scars appear more prominent during Monsoon season due to dehydrated skin
    • By filling up the little depressions (scars on the skin), fillers help smoothen the skin surface, making it more radiant
    • Pollution and dust particles settle on the skin due to humidity in the air, making the skin look extremely dull and unflattering
    • Fillers are also used to add more glow and shine to the face.


    Source: IANS

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions
Advertisement

Most Popular On Medindia:

Vent Forte (Theophylline)

Vent Forte (Theophylline)

Turmeric Powder - Health Benefits, Uses & Side Effects

Turmeric Powder - Health Benefits, Uses & Side Effects

Find a Hospital

Find a Hospital

Daily Calorie Requirements

Daily Calorie Requirements

Iron Intake Calculator

Iron Intake Calculator

Sinopril (2mg) (Lacidipine)

Sinopril (2mg) (Lacidipine)

Related Links

Top 10 Facial Exercises to Treat Skin Problems

Top 10 Facial Exercises to Treat Skin Problems

Ten minutes of facial exercises can go a long way in preventing aging and a host of other skin problems. Learn how yoga for the face can be fun too.

Simple 5 Monsoon Tips to Safe Guard Your Wooden Furniture

Simple 5 Monsoon Tips to Safe Guard Your Wooden Furniture

Wooden furniture tends to absorb more moisture during monsoon season. Here are 5 easy ways to protect your wooden furniture from the dampness of rain.

Tips to Brighten Up Your Home This Monsoon

Tips to Brighten Up Your Home This Monsoon

Get ready, its time for the rainy season. Here are few tips to brighten up your home this monsoon with soft home furnishing.

Ultimate Guide for Monsoon Fashion

Ultimate Guide for Monsoon Fashion

Monsoon is a perfect time giving you relief from the scorching heat but also brings in a lot of skin and hair problems. Following the right beauty regime will provide your skin with a natural glow.

Boils / Skin Abscess

Boils / Skin Abscess

Encyclopedia section of medindia gives general info about Boils / Skin Abscess

Dermatomyostitis

Dermatomyostitis

Dermatomyostitis (DM) is an uncommon, inflammatory disease affecting the connective tissues. It is characterized by symptoms such as skin rashes and muscle weakness.

Hives

Hives

Hives or Urticaria are allergic skin reaction that appear suddenly in clusters or as single bumps on the skin surface and can be itchy.

Pemphigus

Pemphigus

Pemphigus is a rare group of autoimmune diseases that affect the skin and mucous membranes causing blisters and sores that fail to heal.

Pityriasis Rosea

Pityriasis Rosea

Pityriasis rosea is a common skin disease that is not contagious. It manifests as oval-shaped, pink or red rash

Scleroderma

Scleroderma

Scleroderma or CREST syndrome is a chronic, auto immune disease which manifests as thick, dry, fibrous skin. Scleroderma/CREST syndrome is classified as rheumatic and connective tissue disease.

Skin Self Examination

Skin Self Examination

The skin self examination means checking ones own skin for any visible abnormal growths or unusual change in its continuity and appearance.

Vitiligo

Vitiligo

Vitiligo is a skin disease characterized by patches of unpigmented skin. Vitiligo is usually slowly progressive. Melanin is either destroyed or not produced.

More News on:

Boils / Skin Abscess Pityriasis rosea Pemphigus Hives Scleroderma Vitiligo Skin Self Examination Dermatomyostitis 

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Find a Doctor

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

What's New on Medindia

Eosinophilic Esophagitis (EoE) / Allergic Esophagitis

Eosinophilic Esophagitis (EoE) / Allergic Esophagitis

Eosinophilic esophagitis (EoE) / allergic esophagitis / esophagus allergy is an allergic ...

 Gigantism

Gigantism

Gigantism is a rare disorder caused by excess growth hormone release by the pituitary gland in ...

 Top 10 Health Benefits of Black Seed Oil / Nigella Sativa

Top 10 Health Benefits of Black Seed Oil / Nigella Sativa

Black seed oil or Nigella sativa is an ancient remedy for several conditions. Prophet Mohammed has ...

 View All

News Category

News Archive

Loading...