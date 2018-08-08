Tips to Make Your Skin Beautiful This Monsoon

Monsoon is here and along with the cold dusty damp weather, the climate also brings skin-related issues making the skin look dull. Here are some tips to fight these facial battles to bring back the freshness.

Dr. Debraj Shome, Consultant Facial Plastic Surgeon and Director, The Esthetic Clinics shares few common monsoon skin problems and tricks to combat them: With the onset of the monsoon season, your sensitive under-eye skin becomes duller and lifeless





‘Currently, most people are using dermal fillers to redefine the facial features that need improvement and is presently tending in the skin care market.’ Tear-trough augmentation can achieve excellent and transformative results in as little as five minutes, with no downtime, incisions, or pain

Applying excessive makeup to accentuate your facial features can be harmful to your skin during the rainy days

Thicker versions of dermal fillers are used to redefine the facial features that need improvement, an alternative to using makeup everyday

Dr. Priya Parekh, Aesthetic Physician, adds how monsoon can accentuate skin issues and how you can solve these problem: Scars appear more prominent during Monsoon season due to dehydrated skin



By filling up the little depressions (scars on the skin), fillers help smoothen the skin surface, making it more radiant



Pollution and dust particles settle on the skin due to humidity in the air, making the skin look extremely dull and unflattering



Fillers are also used to add more glow and shine to the face.



