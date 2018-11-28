medindia
Tips to Make Your Interior Decor Winter Friendly

by Iswarya on  November 28, 2018
If you're someone who takes hospitality seriously, imagine how great it feels when your guest embrace the overall feel and experience of your warm and cozy home.
Tips to Make Your Interior Decor Winter Friendly

Vibhor Jain, Director of ArgentOr Silver, and Ena Bansal, Marketing lead at Vajor, list a few tips to create a winter friendly aura:

  • Trying out a dark color scheme in rooms with a lot of windows will help create a cozy and soothing look.
  • Generating a monochromatic look would help to add warmth and texture to space.
  • A mix of pastels with brass and silver will add a touch of elegance to space and make it look elegant and sophisticated
  • Soft overhead lighting in the big room like the living room, dining room, etc. equally spreads light to all parts of the room.
  • Add an extra layer of comfort to your couch and your beds with a throw. Subtle, soothing colors and great texture make them the perfect add-on for a cozy winter.
  • Bring in warmer hues with wall hangings and wall arts that make the vibe of your space more pleasing for the season.
  • Floor cushions in heavy jacquards and earthy color tones can become a living room essential for coffee time.
  • Add an extra layer of texture to your indoor plants with jute baskets. They sync in perfectly with the mood of the season and make it a lot less gloomy.


Source: IANS

