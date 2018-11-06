medindia
Tips to Make Your Hair Shine This Monsoon

by Adeline Dorcas on  June 11, 2018 at 4:40 PM
Monsoon may leave your hair tampered, dry, and frizzy. Simple hair care tips for this monsoon can make your shiny, frizz-free and smooth tresses.
Tips to Make Your Hair Shine This Monsoon

Rainy season not only brings a smile on everyone's face but also the complexities related to hair so make sure to opt for right steps to have frizz-free and smooth tresses.

Kama Ayurveda in-house doctor Sharad Kulkarni lists down some steps to keep your tresses flowing.

  • Antibacterial neem oil may be mixed in equal parts with hydrating oils like Almond or Coconut to prevent dehydration induced frizz, breakage and split ends. Neem oil is cooling and clears out accumulated sweat and oil which cause dandruff and itching.
  • Oiling your hair once or twice a week in the monsoon season is enough.
  • Wavy or curly hair is more prone to frizz, so it is important to use a hydrating shampoo and conditioner. Preferably natural, so that the chemicals do not dry out the ends of your hair.
  • Using sulphate-free shampoos is particularly important for already damaged or over treated hair.
  • Use styling tools and dryers to manage your hair in moderation to prevent static electricity and damage by excessive heat. It would be more beneficial in the long run if you give your hair a hot towel treatment during the oiling ritual.

Inputs from Kerastase education expert Melissa Hughes:

  • Humid conditions encourage the growth of bacteria and fungi on the scalp, triggering and aggravating scalp concerns such as itchiness, flakiness, excess oiliness and even hair loss. Frequent shampooing with a scalp specific shampoo helps maintain a clean scalp and keeps the micro-organisms at bay. Use a dryer at home to keep the scalp dry. In-salon scalp Rituals once in 15 days is recommended in case of aggravated scalp concerns.
  • One should use scalp cures at home in cases of intense scalp concerns - this brings relief and cures scalp symptoms.
  • In case of a scalp concern, it is recommended you wash your hair daily, otherwise thrice a week is a good habit.
  • Anti-frizz masques/ conditioners help to control frizz and keep the hair manageable. The use of anti-frizz creams, serums, and sprays prolong the anti-frizz action.
  • One must use scalp concern specific shampoos and masques or anti-frizz/disciplining ranges in case of frizz.
  • In order to prevent hair fall, one must maintain a clean and dry scalp. Wash your hair in case it gets wet in the rain. Use a scalp specific shampoo and masque to ensure a healthy scalp. It is important to oil your scalp and hair to balance frequent washing and to maintain the moisture in your hair.
  • Colour protecting masques give the hair maximum radiance. One can blend oil into the masque to enhance the shine. For glossy hair, it is recommended to use a serum/oil.
  • Pony tails /braids /the top knot or loose waves are ideal for the rainy season.
  • Oiling and shampoo thrice a week keeps a dry and clean scalp and moisturizes hair. Additionally using frizz control creams/serums/sprays are recommended.


Source: IANS
