by Colleen Fleiss on  May 18, 2020 at 12:24 AM Research News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark

Tips to Help You Sleep During COVID-19 Revealed
Amy Guralnick, MD, Loyola Medicine pulmonologist has suggested simple and easy behaviors and considerations to help ensure a consistent good night's sleep.

"Now more than ever, we need to get good sleep," said Loyola Medicine pulmonologist. "Sleep can help our immune system function at its best. Getting a good night's sleep also helps us to think clearly and to problem-solve better. Additionally, having adequate sleep helps our mental health, as a lack of sleep is linked with depression, anxiety and other mental health conditions."

• Set a sleep schedule and follow a routine. "Having a daily, fixed wake up time is the most important part of the schedule," says Dr. Guralnick.


• Wind down before bed without technology. In the hours leading up to bedtime, try to avoid viewing any technology with a backlight, "like a phone, a tablet or a computer. Your brain thinks that the light coming from those is daylight and it will suppress the release of a hormone called melatonin which helps put you to sleep."

• Consider keeping a "worry journal." "If you suffer from stress or anxiety consider keeping a worry journal where can write down your daily concerns," and then set it aside before bedtime.

• Keep the bed only for sleep and intimacy. "The bed is not for eating or working or reading or pretty much anything else," says Dr. Guralnick.

• If you can't fall asleep within 20 minutes, get up. "Do something boring, "like a Sudoku, or light reading with a low light. Go back to bed only when you are sleepy, not just bored."

• Avoid napping. Napping "eats up your 24-hour sleep requirement. If you have to nap, do it early in the day and for no more than 20 minutes."

• "Try and stay physically active. It will help your body feel tired and help you fall asleep."

• Avoid caffeine and alcohol. Both can make it difficult to fall asleep. "Even chocolate and orange soda have caffeine," says Dr. Guralnick. "And alcohol can also "fragment" sleep, so try to avoid drinking alcohol before bedtime."

To make an in-person or telehealth appointment with a sleep specialist, or for more information, contact Loyola Medicine at 888-584-7888 or visit loyolamedicine.org.

About Loyola Medicine and Trinity Health

Loyola Medicine, a member of Trinity Health, is a quaternary care system based in Chicago's western suburbs that includes Loyola University Medical Center (LUMC), Gottlieb Memorial Hospital, MacNeal Hospital and convenient locations offering primary and specialty care services from more than 1,800 physicians throughout Cook, Will and DuPage counties. LUMC is a 547-licensed-bed hospital in Maywood that includes the William G. & Mary A. Ryan Center for Heart & Vascular Medicine, the Cardinal Bernardin Cancer Center, a Level 1 trauma center, Illinois's largest burn center, a certified comprehensive stroke center and a children's hospital. Having delivered compassionate care for more than 50 years, Loyola also trains the next generation of caregivers through its academic affiliation with Loyola University Chicago's Stritch School of Medicine and Marcella Niehoff School of Nursing.

Gottlieb is a 247-licensed-bed community hospital in Melrose Park with 180 physician offices, an adult day care program, the Gottlieb Center for Fitness, the Loyola Center for Metabolic Surgery and Bariatric Care and the Loyola Cancer Care & Research facility at the Marjorie G. Weinberg Cancer Center.

MacNeal Hospital is a 374-licensed-bed teaching hospital in Berwyn with advanced inpatient and outpatient medical, surgical and psychiatric services, including acute rehabilitation, an inpatient skilled nursing facility and a 68-bed behavioral health program and community clinics. MacNeal has provided quality, patient-centered care to the near west suburbs since 1919. For more information, visit loyolamedicine.org.

Trinity Health is one of the largest multi-institutional Catholic health care delivery systems in the nation, serving diverse communities that include more than 30 million people across 22 states. Trinity Health includes 92 hospitals, as well as 106 continuing care locations that include PACE programs, senior living facilities, and home care and hospice services. Its continuing care programs provide nearly 2 million visits annually. Based in Livonia, Mich., and with annual operating revenues of $19.3 billion and assets of $27 billion, the organization returns $1.2 billion to its communities annually in the form of charity care and other community benefit programs. Trinity Health employs about 129,000 colleagues, including about 7,500 employed physicians and clinicians.

Source: Newswise

Recommended Reading

Sleep Disorder
Sleep disorders can either be having difficulty in getting sleep or dozing off at inappropriate time.
READ MORE
Quiz on Sleep Disorder
The comfort of modern life comes at the cost of restful sleep! "Laugh and the world laughs with you, snore and you sleep alone- Anthony Burgess" Scientifically it is proven that a good night's sleep is imperative for maintaining a balance between ...
READ MORE
Epworth Sleepiness Scale
Measure your daytime sleepiness using this simple interactive tool, based on Epworth Sleepiness disorder Scale. Excessive Daytime Sleepiness is a type of hypersomnia characterized by persistent sleepiness and lack of energy.
READ MORE
Facts on Sleep Disorder
Sleep disorders are collectively known as 'Somnipathy.' There are over 70 different medically recognized sleep disorders which include lack of sleep, disturbed sleep, and excessive sleep.
READ MORE
Insomnia
Difficulty in initiating and maintaining sleep is known as insomnia. It is a symptom that occurs due to other disorders and can cause daytime sleepiness.
READ MORE
Obstructive Sleep Apnea
Obstructive sleep apnea should be suspected in overweight middle aged adults who snore loudly and which can cause interruption of breathing for 10 seconds or more and this results in reduced blood o
READ MORE
Periodic Limb Movement Disorder
Periodic limb movement disorder (PLMD) is a sleep disorder which causes repetitive cramping or jerking of the legs, resulting in disturbance of sleep.
READ MORE
REM Behavior Disorder
REM Behavior Disorder (RBD) is a sleep disorder in which the person acts out dramatic or violent dreams during Rapid Eye Movement (REM) sleep.
READ MORE
Sleep
Sleep is a behavioral state of restricted physical activity. It is controlled by our internal biological clock.
READ MORE
Sleep Disorder : Restless Legs Syndrome
Restless legs syndrome (RLS) causes - An urge to move, usually due to uncomfortable sensations that occur primarily in the legs.
READ MORE
Sleep Disorder: Sleepwalking
Sleepwalking or “Somnambulism,” is a type of parasomnia and has medico-legal implications
READ MORE
Sleep Disorders: A Prelude
Sleep disorders include difficulty falling/staying asleep, falling asleep at inappropriate times, excessive sleep or abnormal behaviors associated with sleep.
READ MORE
Sleep Disturbances In Women
The physical, emotional and hormonal changes that occur in women during puberty, menstrual cycle, pregnancy, and menopause can cause Sleep Disturbances
READ MORE
Snoring
Turbulent airflow causes tissues of the nose and throat to vibrate and the noise produced by these vibrations is called snoring.
READ MORE

Most Popular on Medindia

Accident and Trauma Care

Accident and Trauma Care

Sanatogen

Sanatogen

Selfie Addiction Calculator

Selfie Addiction Calculator

More News on:

SnoringSleep Disorder : Restless Legs SyndromeSleep Disorder: SleepwalkingPeriodic Limb Movement DisorderREM Behavior DisorderSleep Disturbances In WomenSleepInsomniaObstructive Sleep ApneaSleep Disorders: A Prelude