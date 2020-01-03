medindia
  1. Medindia
  2. Child Health News

Tips to Handle Painful Pooping in Infants

by Colleen Fleiss on  March 1, 2020 at 11:33 PM Child Health News
Infantile dyschezia a functional condition is characterized by baby straining or grunting for about 10 minutes or so several times a day while the baby is in the learning phase, which (especially if you're new at this parenting thing) can appear as though your little one is constipated or in some pain. Infantile dyschezia, is a benign, temporary condition some healthy infants under three months experience.
Tips to Handle Painful Pooping in Infants
Tips to Handle Painful Pooping in Infants

Babies aren't born knowing how to poop. It takes them a little while after they're born to get the hang of it.

"Some babies get it right offhand, whereas with some babies, it's a longer learning curve," says Christina L. Shuja, NP-C, a certified nurse practitioner for LifeBridge Health's Center for Happier Infants (CHI) program.

Defecating (or pooping) involves the coordination of two opposite forces: contraction of the abdominal muscles and relaxation of the pelvic floor.

"You can see how those two opposite forces, if they don't happen in synch, it's going to be a messy learning curve. But once they get it, then they're fine," Shuja says.

Often, pediatriciansparticularly if parents are worried their baby is constipatedwill prescribe stool softeners for infantile dyschezia. But the best thing to do is to just let babies work through the process of learning how to defecate on their own. "There's a lot of misconception with this condition. It's really just the baby needs to work through that urge to go the bathroom, and then they'll become more efficient at it," Shuja says.

In addition to stool softeners and laxatives, you should avoid rectal stimulation (such as with rectal thermometers and suppositories). There are no treatments specifically for helping babies learn how to defecate, but it is ok to try warm baths and wash cloths to help relax your baby's pelvic floor, Shuja says.

Source: Newswise

Recommended Reading

Toddler Constipation

Toddler constipation is non-passage of stool/ motion by child for 4 days or more. Toddler constipation may also be passing of hard, painful stool. It is relieved by dietary changes & medicines.

Quiz on Constipation

Constipation is the most common digestive complaint where people present with symptoms such as infrequent or incomplete bowel movement and difficulty passing stool. Take this quiz to see if you can identify the causes of constipation, remedies and ...

Preschool Kids with Chronic Constipation Tend to be Picky Eaters

Preschool kids with chronic constipation have underlying sensory issues that may contribute to their difficulties with toileting behaviors, finds a new study.

New Treatment for Constipation: Genetically Engineered Bacteria

Study shows promise in treating constipation and gastrointestinal disorders with genetically engineered bacteria.

Neck Cracking

Neck cracking or neck popping is caused by quick movements to loosen the ligaments and joints of the neck. Cracking can occur in the knuckles, lower back, hips, ankles and toes. Rarely, neck popping may puncture blood vessels.

