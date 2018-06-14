medindia
  1. Medindia
  2. Genetics & Stem Cells News

New Treatment for Constipation: Genetically Engineered Bacteria

by Anjali Aryamvally on  June 14, 2018 at 3:39 PM Genetics & Stem Cells News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

Genetically engineered bacteria may be the next promising new treatment for constipation, according to a new study from the Mayo Clinic Center for Individualized Medicine. The finding is significant in part because there are few approved constipation remedies on the market. The research is published in Cell Host & Microbe.
New Treatment for Constipation: Genetically Engineered Bacteria
New Treatment for Constipation: Genetically Engineered Bacteria

Because the community of bacteria found within the stomach and intestines -- known as the gut microbiome -- is unique to each person, generic probiotics don't work for everyone. Probiotics are live bacteria that can aid in digestion.

The genetically engineered bacteria in the Mayo study produced large amounts of the chemical tryptamine. This chemical helps food pass through the intestines with potentially less risk of side effects than other constipation drugs.

"Tryptamine is similar to the chemical serotonin, which is produced in our gut," says lead author Purna. Kashyap, M.B.B.S., associate director of the Center for Individualized Medicine Microbiome Program. "In this study, we found tryptamine can activate a receptor in the mouse gut that normally responds to serotonin, causing increased secretion of fluid from the lining of the colon. Bacteria can direct the colon to secrete water via tryptamine acting on a host receptor in mice. This accelerates the movement of food through the digestive system."

For decades, people with constipation have often been advised to change their diets, but that hasn't worked universally because everyone is unique in terms of their genes and microbiome, Dr. Kashyap says.

"These synthetic bacteria spur transit of food through the digestive system without messing with diet and microbes," he says.

Bacterially produced tryptamine quickly degrades in the intestine and does not appear to increase in the bloodstream. That reduces the risk of side effects outside the gastrointestinal tract. Other drugs for constipation can affect different areas of the body, including the heart.

"Our goal with this research is to find treatments that act only in the GI tract without creating problems in other parts of the body," Dr. Kashyap says.

The findings are also important to the study of gastrointestinal disorders such as irritable bowel syndrome.

Additional preclinical studies will be done to verify the findings: A clinical trial with humans is likely at least three years away, Dr. Kashyap says.



Source: Eurekalert
Advertisement

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions

Most Popular On Medindia:

Loram (2 mg) (Lorazepam)

Loram (2 mg) (Lorazepam)

Hearing Loss Calculator

Hearing Loss Calculator

Color Blindness Calculator

Color Blindness Calculator

Iron Intake Calculator

Iron Intake Calculator

Accident and Trauma Care

Accident and Trauma Care

Noscaphene (Noscapine)

Noscaphene (Noscapine)

Related Links

MicroRNA Delivery Using Magnetic Micro Metal Beads may Help Treat Constipation

MicroRNA Delivery Using Magnetic Micro Metal Beads may Help Treat Constipation

Micro metal beads and magnets help deliver a biologic where it's needed to improve constipation or rectoanal incontinence in animal models.

Herpes Virus May Cause Chronic Constipation

Herpes Virus May Cause Chronic Constipation

Herpes is a common sexually transmitted disease caused by two types of viruses namely herpes simplex type 1 and type 2.

Drug Used to Treat Opioid-Induced Constipation Extends Survival for Cancer Patients

Drug Used to Treat Opioid-Induced Constipation Extends Survival for Cancer Patients

Methylnaltrexone can decrease tumor growth and extend survival in patients who respond to the drug. The researchers aren't sure how the drug works to extend life.

Constipation Drug Improves Survival In Advanced Cancer Patients

Constipation Drug Improves Survival In Advanced Cancer Patients

The US Food and Drug Administration approved methylnaltrexone was found to decrease tumor growth and extend survival in patients who respond to the drug.

Antibiotics

Antibiotics

Antibiotics are among the most used and abused medications. This article explains some general features about antibiotics.

MRSA - The Super Bug

MRSA - The Super Bug

MRSA infection is the most dreaded hospital or community acquired infection that can become life threatening.

Shigellosis

Shigellosis

Shigellosis or Bacillary Dysentery is a common cause of gastro-enteritis worldwide and can cause bloody diarrhea (called dysentery).

More News on:

Shigellosis MRSA - The Super Bug Food Safety for Health Antibiotics 

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Find a Doctor

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

What's New on Medindia

Botulism

Botulism

Botulism is a rare but potentially lethal illness caused by botulinum neurotoxin released by the ...

 Baricitinib

Baricitinib

Baricitinib tablets for oral use were approved by FDA recently to use in patients with rheumatoid ...

 Galactorrhea

Galactorrhea

Galactorrhea is the spontaneous breast milk production in a woman who is not pregnant or nursing a ...

 View All

News Category

News Archive

Loading...