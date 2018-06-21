medindia
  1. Medindia
  2. Lifestyle News

Tips to Buy the Right Yoga Mat

by Hannah Joy on  June 21, 2018 at 6:20 PM Lifestyle News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

Buying the right mat to suit your workout style is important, just like buying the right pair of running shoes is important to avoid injuries.
Tips to Buy the Right Yoga Mat
Tips to Buy the Right Yoga Mat

Krishna Chandak, co-founder of TEGO and Anushka Parwani, Celebrity Trainer and Founder of Anshuka Yoga Classes and Yogalates, share some points to look out for before choosing a mat.
  • Identify a mat that suits your body size, ensure you check for length and width. A mat too thick could make you unstable, making it difficult to hold a pose, while a mat too thin can be an issue if you have a high concern for knees or elbow joint pain. Thicker mats tend to be heavier and can affect portability.
  • Thickness is important because the yoga mat has a lot to do with the comfort. If it is too thin then your knees get banged to the ground and it will hurt your knees but also if it is too thick then it is very hard to find that grounding from the ground level. The one advantage that thin mats have over thicker mats is that they are extremely portable especially if you are travelling. While buying a Yoga Mat make sure you have enough space to store it.
  • PVC mats generally provide the best stickiness, with least amount of slippage. Check for the texture of the mat which will determine your grip. Look out for a mat with raised, tactile pattern to give boost your confidence during a difficult workout. These surfaces also prevent your mat from skidding on the floor.
  • Mats that absorb moisture allowing sweat to seep in deteriorate due to bacterial activity and start flaking faster. This also affects overall hygiene along with malodor. Therefore, look for a closed-cell construction mat which is slightly slippery at first, but is easier to maintain over time. The grip also improves the more you use it.
  • It is also important to pay attention to the texture because like the stickiness the texture also allows you to slide and increase or decrease your range of motion. It sort of provides barriers to sliding and is a very big factor of comfort and protection.
  • The last thing to consider is the price range. PVC mats which are widely used are much cheaper. However, if you go for mats which have different designs or patterns or the organic ones, then they are priced high. But you also have to consider the lifespan of the mat.


Source: IANS

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions

Most Popular On Medindia:

Daily Calorie Requirements

Daily Calorie Requirements

Iron Intake Calculator

Iron Intake Calculator

Fongitar (Zinc Pyrithionone)

Fongitar (Zinc Pyrithionone)

How to Reduce School Bag Weight - Simple Tips

How to Reduce School Bag Weight - Simple Tips

Post-Nasal Drip

Post-Nasal Drip

Blood - Sugar Chart

Blood - Sugar Chart

Related Links

Smart Yoga Mat Guides Posture And Stance

Smart Yoga Mat Guides Posture And Stance

A new smart yoga mat, which is presently only a concept product, that can take the role of a physical trainer and guide your stance and posture is now available.

Confederation of Indian Industry Organizing Yoga Session on June 21

Confederation of Indian Industry Organizing Yoga Session on June 21

Representatives of Indian industry, including chief executive officers, employees and family members are rolling out their yoga mats to practice yoga.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi Seeks Support to Make Yoga a Mass Movement

Prime Minister Narendra Modi Seeks Support to Make Yoga a Mass Movement

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has urged all ministries to make yoga a mass movement for better physical and mental well-being of the people.

Benefits of Meditation / Meditation Therapy

Benefits of Meditation / Meditation Therapy

Meditation therapy is one of the best Alternative Therapies. It is a Mind-Body Medicine.

Body Types and Befitting Workouts

Body Types and Befitting Workouts

Workout and diet which is well suited for a pear shaped body.

Breast Cancer - Prevention and Management with Lifestyle Changes

Breast Cancer - Prevention and Management with Lifestyle Changes

Lifestyle choices may or may not cause breast cancer but healthy lifestyle changes can open up avenues beyond breast cancer. Good habits will allow one to fight breast cancer and to live with dignity.

Does Yoga help you grow Taller

Does Yoga help you grow Taller

Yoga is one very effective exercise – to add a few inches to your height -- when done correctly and diligently. With yoga a person can cleanse oneself physically as well as improve their mental faculties.

Exercise and Fitness

Exercise and Fitness

Exercise is about revamping your lifestyle, not just weight loss. Exercise to get healthy – that way, you’ll last longer at it and get better results.

Meditation: Just For The Mind?

Meditation: Just For The Mind?

We meditate to calm the mind and perceive inner self through spirituality. On the other hand, we also meditate to relieve stress and ease other lifestyle disorders.

Seven Chakras and Our Health

Seven Chakras and Our Health

Seven chakras help us to understand mind-body relationship. Chakra meditation and chakra test help you to open and know about your seven chakras. Each chakra has unique color, light and number.

More News on:

Diabetes Mellitus Yoga Stress Relief Through Alternative Medicine Does Yoga help you grow Taller Benefits of Meditation / Meditation Therapy Exercise and Fitness Breast Cancer - Prevention and Management with Lifestyle Changes Meditation: Just For The Mind? Seven Chakras and Our Health Body Types and Befitting Workouts 

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Find a Doctor

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

What's New on Medindia

Exfoliative Dermatitis

Exfoliative Dermatitis

Exfoliative dermatitis or erythroderma is a skin condition where the skin becomes reddened and ...

 Alström Syndrome / Alström-Hallgren Syndrome

Alström Syndrome / Alström-Hallgren Syndrome

Alström syndrome, a rare genetic disorder due to ALMS1 mutations, occurs in the first year of ...

 Sodium zirconium cyclosilicate - Drug Information

Sodium zirconium cyclosilicate - Drug Information

Sodium zirconium cyclosilicate was approved by FDA recently to use as an oral suspension for ...

 View All

News Category

News Archive

Loading...