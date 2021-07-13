Tips to Deal With Skin Problems During Monsoon

At night after cleansing and toning for this season always apply a serum with vit C formula followed by a light night cream.Always pay special attention to the under eye area and keep it hydrated and nourished at night with brightening and firming eye serum which contains active soy and rice peptides.As most of us tend to sweat a little more during this season, try to keep your skin and body hydrated. Consume foods rich in antioxidants, salads, fruits, vegetable juices. Maintain a healthy workout regime. Wear comfortable clothing preferably cotton or linen.Debabani Guha, National Trainer at L'Occitane India suggests:Exfoliation is the key! ? Exfoliate at least twice in a week followed up with a Gel based mask. My preference is always to use the scrub and masks at night as then the skin is restin and the effect is fabulous in the morning after that!Also not to forget to use the skincare regimen twice a day.Use a natural face oil which nourishes the skin cells and helps the cells to be plump for a softer glowing look.Source: IANS