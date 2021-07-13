by Angela Mohan on  July 13, 2021 at 10:36 AM Lifestyle News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark

Tips to Deal With Skin Problems During Monsoon
Human skin may get affected with high humidity during Monsoons. Dr. Soham Bhattacharyya MBBS, MD, DFM, IAT, and Consultant Dermatologist at Kaya Clinic, Salt Lake, Kolkata, has some skincare suggestions to be followed for a healthy and glowing skin:

Start the CTM routine, you may use cleansers and face washes which are soap free, contain ingredients which are gentle on your skin. Follow it up with alcohol free toners. For the monsoons, one can use moisturizer containing jojoba oil.

Never forget your sunscreen with SPF ranging from 15 to 50 as per your skin type. Sunscreen is always to be applied 20 minutes before outdoor or light exposure.


At night after cleansing and toning for this season always apply a serum with vit C formula followed by a light night cream.

Always pay special attention to the under eye area and keep it hydrated and nourished at night with brightening and firming eye serum which contains active soy and rice peptides.

As most of us tend to sweat a little more during this season, try to keep your skin and body hydrated. Consume foods rich in antioxidants, salads, fruits, vegetable juices. Maintain a healthy workout regime. Wear comfortable clothing preferably cotton or linen.

Debabani Guha, National Trainer at L'Occitane India suggests:

Exfoliation is the key! ? Exfoliate at least twice in a week followed up with a Gel based mask. My preference is always to use the scrub and masks at night as then the skin is restin and the effect is fabulous in the morning after that!

Also not to forget to use the skincare regimen twice a day.

Use a natural face oil which nourishes the skin cells and helps the cells to be plump for a softer glowing look.



Source: IANS

Recommended Reading

Skin Problems Due To Monsoon Season? Check Out These Cool Body Therapies
During the monsoon season, the skin tends to suffer a lot of problems.
READ MORE
Boils / Skin Abscess
Encyclopedia section of medindia gives general info about Boils / Skin Abscess
READ MORE
Dermatomyostitis
Dermatomyostitis (DM) is an uncommon, inflammatory disease affecting the connective tissues. It is characterized by symptoms such as skin rashes and muscle weakness.
READ MORE
Hives
Hives or Urticaria are allergic skin reaction that appear suddenly in clusters or as single bumps on the skin surface and can be itchy.
READ MORE
Neck Cracking
Neck cracking or neck popping is caused by quick movements to loosen the ligaments and joints of the neck. Cracking can occur in the knuckles, lower back, hips, ankles and toes. Rarely, neck popping may puncture blood vessels.
READ MORE
Pemphigus
Pemphigus is a rare group of autoimmune diseases that affect the skin and mucous membranes causing blisters and sores that fail to heal.
READ MORE
Pityriasis Rosea
Pityriasis rosea is a common skin disease that is not contagious. It manifests as oval-shaped, pink or red rash
READ MORE
Scleroderma
Scleroderma or CREST syndrome is a chronic, auto immune disease which manifests as thick, dry, fibrous skin. Scleroderma/CREST syndrome is classified as rheumatic and connective tissue disease.
READ MORE
Skin Self Examination
The skin self examination means checking one’s own skin for any visible abnormal growths or unusual change in its continuity and appearance.
READ MORE
Vitiligo
Vitiligo is a skin disease characterized by patches of unpigmented skin. Vitiligo is usually slowly progressive. Melanin is either destroyed or not produced.
READ MORE

Most Popular on Medindia

Post-Nasal Drip

Post-Nasal Drip

Hearing Loss Calculator

Hearing Loss Calculator

Calculate Ideal Weight for Infants

Calculate Ideal Weight for Infants

More News on:

Boils / Skin AbscessPityriasis roseaPemphigusHivesSclerodermaVitiligoSkin Self ExaminationDermatomyostitisNeck Cracking