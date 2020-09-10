Tinnitus - New Findings

Despite its high prevalence and potentially debilitating nature, there are no approved medical devices or drug treatments that can provide relief to patients. However, recent research in animals has shown that stimulating the auditory nervous system through sounds and electricity improved symptoms.
‘Sensory device stimulated ears and tongue to treat tinnitus in large trial.
Based on these promising results, Brendan Conlon and colleagues used a non-invasive stimulating device, which delivers sound to the ears through headphones and stimulates the tongue with low amounts of electricity.
In a randomized trial of 326 patients with different types of tinnitus, the authors instructed the patients to use the device for 60 minutes daily for 12 weeks. The device reduced tinnitus symptoms, and these improvements persisted throughout a 12-month follow-up period.
The team notes they are currently conducting another large clinical trial to study the effects of changing the stimulation protocol over time.
Source: Eurekalert