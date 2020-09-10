Tinnitus - New Findings

A non-invasive device stimulated the ears and tongue substantially decreased the severity of tinnitus symptoms in 326 patients for as long as 1 year, while achieving high patient satisfaction and adherence.



The study - one of the largest clinical trials of a tinnitus treatment to date - indicates the bimodal technique could potentially provide the first effective, clinically viable device for tinnitus, which affects up to 15% of the population. This irritating auditory disorder manifests when patients perceive phantom noises such as ringing without any external input.



Despite its high prevalence and potentially debilitating nature, there are no approved medical devices or drug treatments that can provide relief to patients. However, recent research in animals has shown that stimulating the auditory nervous system through sounds and electricity improved symptoms.



‘Sensory device stimulated ears and tongue to treat tinnitus in large trial. ’





In a randomized trial of 326 patients with different types of tinnitus, the authors instructed the patients to use the device for 60 minutes daily for 12 weeks. The device reduced tinnitus symptoms, and these improvements persisted throughout a 12-month follow-up period.



The team notes they are currently conducting another large clinical trial to study the effects of changing the stimulation protocol over time.



Source: Eurekalert Based on these promising results, Brendan Conlon and colleagues used a non-invasive stimulating device, which delivers sound to the ears through headphones and stimulates the tongue with low amounts of electricity.In a randomized trial of 326 patients with different types of tinnitus, the authors instructed the patients to use the device for 60 minutes daily for 12 weeks. The device reduced tinnitus symptoms, and these improvements persisted throughout a 12-month follow-up period.The team notes they are currently conducting another large clinical trial to study the effects of changing the stimulation protocol over time.Source: Eurekalert Despite its high prevalence and potentially debilitating nature, there are no approved medical devices or drug treatments that can provide relief to patients. However, recent research in animals has shown that stimulating the auditory nervous system through sounds and electricity improved symptoms.

Recommended Reading Tinnitus Symptom Evaluation Tinnitus is a ringing or a swishing noise that emanates from the ear or head. It is not a life-threatening condition and usually resolves with time. READ MORE Tinnitus Tinnitus is the perception of ringing, hissing, or other sound within the ears when no corresponding external sound is present. READ MORE Quiz on Tinnitus Test your knowledge on tinnitus by taking this ... READ MORE Musicians at Tinnitus Risk: Study A new study has found that people working in the music industry are more likely to develop tinnitus and hearing problems. READ MORE Acoustic Neuroma Acoustic neuroma is a benign intercranial tumor involving the myelin-forming Schwann cells of the vestibular portion of the 8th cranial nerve in the peripheral nervous system READ MORE Hearing Aids Hearing aid is an electronic device that helps people with hearing loss to hear more and communicate more effectively. Only 1 out of 5 people benefit from a hearing aid. READ MORE Hyperacusis Hyperacusis is a chronic hearing disorder characterized by hypersensitive and abnormal hearing problem to noises, usually accompanied by tinnitus. READ MORE Meniere’s Disease Meniere’s disease is a condition of unknown cause in which the patient experiences symptoms of vertigo, hearing loss, tinnitus and a feeling of fullness in the ears. READ MORE Presbycusis Presbycusis (age related hearing loss) is the gradual loss of hearing that occurs as people get older. Presbycusis involves progressive sensorineural hearing loss. READ MORE