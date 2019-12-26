medindia

Musicians at Tinnitus Risk: Study

by Colleen Fleiss on  December 26, 2019 at 5:19 AM Research News
Musicians were more likely to suffer from tinnitus and other hearing problems, said study.

The research team found that health and lifestyle factors had relatively little impact on Tinnitus and hearing difficulties. Noise exposure was by far the biggest risk.
Joe Hastings, Head of Health and Welfare at Help Musicians said: "We welcome this research undertaken by Dr Couth's department which supports our insights into the risks posed to musicians' hearing arising from prolonged exposure to noise.

"We are currently working in partnership with British Tinnitus Association to investigate the potentially devastating impact of tinnitus in musicians."

Help Musicians have developed the hugely successful Musicians Hearing Health Scheme which has already provided preventative support to thousands of musicians since 2016.

Source: Eurekalert

