Third Baby Born from Uterus Transplant at Baylor University Medical Center

by Iswarya on  September 11, 2019 at 12:06 PM Clinical Trials News
Approximately two years after announcing their first baby born from a transplanted uterus, Baylor University Medical Center says a third family now has a child! Thanks to a landmark clinical trial.
The family has asked for privacy at this time, but they are revealing images of their baby girl to the world.

This birth is the latest medical milestone in the uterus transplant clinical trial at Baylor University Medical Center at Dallas, being conducted through Baylor Scott & White Research Institute. This latest birth was the result of an altruistic living-donor transplant, in which neither the donor nor the recipient knows the identity of the other.

"We are honored to have helped this family welcome their new baby and humbled by the selfless act of the organ donor who made this pregnancy a possibility," said Giuliano Testa, MD, principal investigator of the uterus transplant clinical trial at Baylor University Medical Center, chief of abdominal transplantation, and chairman, Baylor Annette C. and Harold C. Simmons Transplant Institute.

"Each delivery is further evidence that uterus transplantation is a viable option for women with absolute uterine factor infertility," said Liza Johannesson, MD, Ph.D., gynecologic surgeon and medical director of uterus transplantation at Baylor University Medical Center.

Baylor University Medical Center at Dallas is among the first in the U.S. to explore uterus transplantation, which is being studied as a new infertility treatment option for women with absolute uterine factor infertility, meaning their uterus is nonfunctioning or nonexistent. The clinical trial team led by principal investigator Giuliano Testa, MD, has now performed a total of 20 uterus transplants, making it the largest program in the world.

As a major academic medical center with one of the nation's top transplant programs, Baylor University Medical Center at Dallas attributes the success of this clinical trial to a multidisciplinary team of physicians, nurses, and research investigators in a range of specialties including transplant, gynecology, obstetrics, maternal/fetal medicine and psychology.

The medical team has more than 35 years of experience helping women have babies while taking immunosuppressive medications following organ transplantation. With the support of Baylor Scott & White Research Institute, this innovative program is committed to advancing the science of uterus transplantation for the benefit of the broader medical community and women living with uterine factor infertility.

The uterine transplant clinical trial is one of many research trials Baylor University Medical Center, and Baylor Scott & White Research Institute have conducted. Baylor Scott & White Research Institute provides the resources and infrastructure needed to safely and effectively accelerate medical breakthroughs and bring forward innovative new treatment models. Each year, Baylor Scott & White Research Institute oversees the management of nearly 2,000 active trials, spanning 50 specialty areas, at sites across Baylor Scott & White Health.

Philanthropic support for this innovative clinical trial was provided by Baylor Scott & White Foundation - Dallas. The Foundation is seeking additional funds to continue this research, which could potentially benefit other women with absolute uterine infertility via this pioneering procedure.

Source: Eurekalert

