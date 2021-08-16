by Dr Jayashree on  August 16, 2021 at 10:37 PM Senior Health News
Therapeutic Video Games For Elderly Care
The digital health company RetroBrain R&D reaches another important milestone in the field of prevention and health promotion with the preventive training programs "memoreCare".

They started with the support of the AOK Baden-Württemberg by equipping 50 inpatient care facilities with the memoreBox. For this purpose, the in-patient care facilities can submit an application to the AOK BW to claim prevention funds as part of prevention projects.

The memoreBox is a gesture-controlled game console with digital health training, which was developed especially for seniors in the context of prevention and health promotion in care facilities.


A nationwide evaluation of its effectiveness was successfully concluded in December 2020. The evaluation showed that the physical and cognitive performance of the users was strengthened.

The ability to care for themselves and perform general activities independently improved significantly, and participants were motivated to interact with others. The game modules, such as bowling, table tennis or dancing can be operated using their intuition and without a controller. They also promote and challenge the psychosocial health of the residents through regular group activities.

After the positive evaluation of the memoreBox in in-patient care facilities, the company would like to give care facilities in Baden-Württemberg the opportunity to use sustainable preventive approaches with digital tools.

They consider RetroBrain's video games to be a target-oriented and special tool for strengthening cognitive and physical performance and therefore support their use.



