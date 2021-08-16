Therapeutic Video Games For Elderly Care

‘Elderly people playing with RetroBrain’s video games have the ability to take care of themselves independently.’

A nationwide evaluation of its effectiveness was successfully concluded in December 2020. The evaluation showed that the physical and cognitive performance of the users was strengthened.The ability to care for themselves and perform general activities independently improved significantly, and participants were motivated to interact with others. The game modules, such as bowling, table tennis or dancing can be operated using their intuition and without a controller. They also promote and challenge the psychosocial health of the residents through regular group activities.After the positive evaluation of the memoreBox in in-patient care facilities, the company would like to give care facilities in Baden-Württemberg the opportunity to use sustainable preventive approaches with digital tools.They consider RetroBrain's video games to be a target-oriented and special tool for strengthening cognitive and physical performance and therefore support their use.Source: Medindia