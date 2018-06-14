medindia
  1. Medindia
  2. Alcohol & Drug Abuse News

Teenage Girls Who Regularly Binge Drink in High School Have Lower Bone Mass

by Anjali Aryamvally on  June 14, 2018 at 3:42 PM Alcohol & Drug Abuse News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

Binge drinking regularly may prevent teenage girls from reaching their peak bone mass, according to a new study published in the Journal of Studies on Alcohol and Drugs.
Teenage Girls Who Regularly Binge Drink in High School Have Lower Bone Mass
Teenage Girls Who Regularly Binge Drink in High School Have Lower Bone Mass

The study, of 87 college women, found that those who regularly binge drank in high school had lower bone mass in the spine. That was true even when researchers accounted for other factors that affect bone density--such as exercise, nutrition and smoking habits.

The findings suggest that poorer bone health can be added to the list of binge drinking risks for young women, said lead researcher Joseph LaBrie, Ph.D., a professor of psychology at Loyola Marymount University, in Los Angeles, who conducted the research with health and human sciences professor Hawley Almstedt, Ph.D., R.D.N.

There are well-known short-term risks, LaBrie pointed out--such as alcohol poisoning, car accidents, poor academic performance and sexual assault.

"This study identifies a potential lifetime consequence of binge drinking in young women," he said.

The findings are based on female college students ages 18 to 20--a time when, LaBrie said, bone mass should still be accruing. Women generally reach their peak bone density at the spine between the ages of 20 and 25.

The study participants answered questionnaires about certain lifestyle factors and underwent measurements of their bone density in the lumbar spine. When it came to alcohol, the women were asked to think back to high school and report how often they'd binged--having four or more drinks within two hours.

Overall, LaBrie's team found, women who'd binged frequently since high school had lower bone mass than their peers. "Frequent" meant they'd binged at least 115 times--or nearly twice a month, on average.

The findings expand previous research linking heavy drinking to lower bone mass and higher fracture risk in older adults, suggesting that later in life bone issues may be linked to drinking early in life. Meanwhile, previous animal research has suggested that alcohol hinders healthy development of young bones.

LaBrie noted that anything that keeps a young woman from reaching her peak bone mass will probably raise her odds of developing osteoporosis years down the road.

For now, the findings offer girls and young women one more reason to avoid binge drinking and offers parents further support for seeking to delay onset of children's drinking.

"When we consider bone health," LaBrie said, "we always talk about things like exercise, calcium and vitamin D, and not smoking. We may also need to talk about avoiding binge drinking."



Source: Eurekalert
Advertisement

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions

Most Popular On Medindia:

Turmeric Powder - Health Benefits, Uses & Side Effects

Turmeric Powder - Health Benefits, Uses & Side Effects

Hearing Loss Calculator

Hearing Loss Calculator

Vent Forte (Theophylline)

Vent Forte (Theophylline)

Blood Pressure Calculator

Blood Pressure Calculator

Noscaphene (Noscapine)

Noscaphene (Noscapine)

Diaphragmatic Hernia

Diaphragmatic Hernia

Related Links

High-Intensity Program Benefits Postmenopausal Women With Low Bone Mass

High-Intensity Program Benefits Postmenopausal Women With Low Bone Mass

Exercise is known to be beneficial to bone health but there is reluctance to use high intensity programs in older women with low bone mass because of the risk of fracture.

Osteolectin's Role in New Bone Formation and Maintaining Adult Bone Mass

Osteolectin's Role in New Bone Formation and Maintaining Adult Bone Mass

Osteolectin promotes the formation of new bone from skeletal stem cells in the bone marrow, revealed a new study.

Pregnancy Vitamin D Supplementation Does Not Improve Baby's Bone Mass

Pregnancy Vitamin D Supplementation Does Not Improve Baby's Bone Mass

Supplementation of women with cholecalciferol during pregnancy did not lead to increased offspring whole-body Bone Mineral Content.

Bone Mass Regulated by Pathway Between Gut and Liver

Bone Mass Regulated by Pathway Between Gut and Liver

A previously unknown biological process involving vitamin B12 and taurine that regulates the production of new bone cells has been identified by researchers.

Bubbles and Brews - Alcohol Facts

Bubbles and Brews - Alcohol Facts

There is more to alcohol than mere intoxication. Infamous because of its social abuse but indispensable because of its many industrial applications.

Infantile Cortical Hyperostosis

Infantile Cortical Hyperostosis

Infantile Cortical Hyperostosis is a disease of unknown cause, where bizarre thickening of the cortical bones of infants is the prime finding

Osteopenia (Decreased Bone Density)

Osteopenia (Decreased Bone Density)

Osteopenia refers to less bone density in bones. If it is not taken care of, then it can result in osteoporosis. Treatment includes exercises, lifestyle changes.

Pancreatitis

Pancreatitis

Pancreatitis or inflammation of the pancreas may show up as acute pancreatitis or chronic pain. Alcohol consumption is the main offender. Treatment requires hospitalization and at times surgery.

Renal Osteodystrophy / Mineral Bone Disorder

Renal Osteodystrophy / Mineral Bone Disorder

Renal Osteodystrophy which is referred to as Mineral Bone Disorder is a result of imbalance in calcium, phosphorus, parathyroid hormone and Vitamin D levels.

More News on:

Infantile Cortical Hyperostosis Bubbles and Brews - Alcohol Facts Pancreatitis Teenage Renal Osteodystrophy / Mineral Bone Disorder Osteopenia (Decreased Bone Density) 

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Find a Doctor

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

What's New on Medindia

Botulism

Botulism

Botulism is a rare but potentially lethal illness caused by botulinum neurotoxin released by the ...

 Baricitinib

Baricitinib

Baricitinib tablets for oral use were approved by FDA recently to use in patients with rheumatoid ...

 Galactorrhea

Galactorrhea

Galactorrhea is the spontaneous breast milk production in a woman who is not pregnant or nursing a ...

 View All

News Category

News Archive

Loading...