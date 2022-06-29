Targeting on Beta Cells More Likely to Prevent Type 1 Diabetes: Study

Advertisement

Role of Beta Cells in Type 1 Diabetes

"When we got rid of this gene, the beta cells no longer signaled to the immune system and the immune onslaught was completely suppressed, even though we didn't touch the immune system," he said. "That tells us that there is a complex dialogue between beta cells and immune cells, and if you intervene in that dialogue, you can prevent diabetes."The study is the result of a long-term collaboration that began when Mirmira and several members of his lab were at Indiana University. Jerry Nadler, MD, Dean of the School of Medicine and Professor of Medicine and Pharmacology at New York Medical College discovered the role of the 12/15-Lipoxygenase enzyme, and Maureen Gannon, PhD, Professor of Medicine, Cell and Developmental Biology, and Molecular Physiology and Biophysics at Vanderbilt University, provided a strain of mice that was used in the study, which allowed for the knockout of the Alox15 gene when given the drug tamoxifen.In 2012, Sarah Tersey, PhD, Research Associate Professor at UChicago and co-senior author of the new study, led a project that was among the first to suggest that the"This allows us to understand the underlying mechanisms leading to the development of type 1 diabetes," Tersey said. "This has been a huge, changing part of the field where we focus more on the role of beta cells and not just autoimmunity."The study also has interesting connections to cancer treatments that harness the immune system to fight tumors. Cancer cells often express the PD-L1 protein to suppress the immune system and evade the body's defenses. New drugs called checkpoint inhibitors target this protein, inhibiting or removing the PD-L1 "checkpoint" and unleashing the immune system to attack tumors. In the new study, increased PD-L1 in the knockout mice serves its intended purpose by preventing the immune system from attacking the beta cells.In the new study, the researchers also. They saw that the drug, called ML355, increases levels of PD-L1, suggesting that it could interrupt the autoimmune response and prevent diabetes from developing. Ideally, it would be given to patients who are at high risk because of family history and show early signs of developing type 1 diabetes, or shortly after diagnosis before too much damage has been done to the pancreas. Mirmira and his team are taking the first steps to start clinical trials to test a possible treatment using ML355."This study certainly suggests that inhibiting the enzyme in humans can increase levels of PD-L1, which is very promising," Mirmira said.Source: Eurekalert