medindia
  1. Medindia
  2. Mental Health News

Targeting a Brain Mechanism could Treat Aggression: Mice Study

by Hannah Joy on  August 11, 2018 at 5:16 PM Mental Health News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

Certain neurobiological mechanisms that play a key role in controlling aggression have been identified, reveals a new study.
Targeting a Brain Mechanism could Treat Aggression: Mice Study
Targeting a Brain Mechanism could Treat Aggression: Mice Study

A number of psychiatric disorders present with aggression and violence, which, needless to say, are destructive to both individuals and societies worldwide: death, disease, disability, and numerous socioeconomic problems can often be traced back to aggressive behavior.

But despite being common, aggression has proven very difficult to treat. Some pharmacological regimens can be of some help, but treatments repeatedly fail, while psychiatrists still consider certain types of aggression intractable. And a glance at daily news reveals that violence persists despite the best policies and sociocultural factors to address it.

On the level of biology, studies of the genomes of aggressive individuals have tried to identify molecules that might underlie aggression. The idea behind this is that if we were to identify molecular targets, we could potentially develop more effective treatments.

In a new study, scientists from EPFL's Brain Mind Institute, led by Professor Carmen Sandi, have identified some of the key neurobiological mechanisms that control aggression.

The scientists chose to study a special breed of mice that show symptoms of psychiatric disorders such as schizophrenia, autism, and bipolar disorder - all of which can involve aggressive behavior.

The main characteristic of these mice is that they lack the gene that produces an enzyme called ST8SIA2 ("knockout" mice). This enzyme produces polysialic acid, a sugar molecule that forms a complex with a group of sticky proteins on the surface of neurons and helps them migrate and connect, particularly during prenatal and early postnatal development - not only in mice, but humans as well.

Based on this, the researchers aimed to find out if the absence of ST8SIA2 - and therefore, polysialic acid during early development- affects aggressive and violent behavior in the mice. Unless provoked, mice are normally not aggressive, so it is easy to observe and measure deviations in behavior.

Among other things in this study, the researchers measured the time it took the knockout mice to attack harmless opponents such as juvenile mice or females (if they did), and whether the attacks were directed to vulnerable body parts. They found that the knockout mice showed signs of abnormal aggressive behavior compared to healthy mice.

In addition, the team looked as well at two behavioral traits that are increased in certain types of aggression in humans and can be measured reliably in mice: Reduced fear processing and reduced anxiety. Both of these traits are known to be important in the emergence of abnormal aggression, especially in psychopathy and schizophrenia.

"Deficits in fear learning are typically found in individuals with psychopathy and aggressive individuals showing different psychopathologies," Carmen Sandi points out. "These deficits have been hypothesized to promote antisocial behaviors, as they preclude individuals from learning from punishment and from following a normative socialization."

Further examination of mice's brains showed that these behavioral alterations are due to problems with the neurons of the amygdala, the brain's center of emotional processing and emotional behavior.

Specifically, the scientists found that the neurons of the amygdala in the knockout mice were largely unable to form new connections and showed impairments with glutamate neurotransmission, which transmits signals related to the processing of fear.

With further molecular studies, the team was able to identify a deficiency of a neuron receptor in the amygdala as a key element for developing aggression. The receptor is called NMDA (this particular one is called GluN2B-containing NMDA) and is involved in the connectivity of neurons as well as the proper formation of fear memories.

Armed with this discovery, the researchers proceeded to activate the NMDA receptor of the aggressive mice with a drug (D-cycloserine).

The treatment was found to effectively reduce aggressive behavior as well as the associated low fear of the animals. Though a proof-of-concept at this stage, the finding opens up a potentially effective pharmaceutical target and treatment of aggression backed up by solid biological evidence.

"Our study underscores a key neurobiological mechanism that can explain the link between fear memory disturbances and the development of pathological aggression," says Carmen Sandi. "A next logical step will be to investigate if our findings can help ameliorate aggressive dysfunctions in humans."



Source: Eurekalert

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions
Advertisement

Most Popular On Medindia:

Calculate Ideal Weight for Infants

Calculate Ideal Weight for Infants

Indian Medical Journals

Indian Medical Journals

Sponsored Article

Sponsored Article

Blood Pressure Calculator

Blood Pressure Calculator

Blood Donation - Recipients

Blood Donation - Recipients

Post-Nasal Drip

Post-Nasal Drip

Related Links

Neurons that Trigger Aggression in Brain Identified

Neurons that Trigger Aggression in Brain Identified

Exploring new strategies to manage aggressive behaviour, researchers linked high activity in a relatively poorly studied group of brain cells to aggressive behaviour in mice.

Link Between Circadian Rhythm and Aggression Identified

Link Between Circadian Rhythm and Aggression Identified

Patients with Alzheimer's disease and other forms of dementia experience the sundown syndrome - a sudden worsening of confusion, agitation and aggression at the end of the day, found study.

Sundown Syndrome: Circadian Clock Controls Rhythms of Aggression

Sundown Syndrome: Circadian Clock Controls Rhythms of Aggression

Sundowning or sundown syndrome causes a sudden worsening of confusion, agitation, and aggression in patients with Alzheimer's disease and dementia, which was found to be governed by the body's internal biological clock.

Acute Coronary Syndrome

Acute Coronary Syndrome

Acute coronary syndrome (ACS) is a sudden, acute life-threatening condition caused by a dramatic reduction in blood flow to the heart.

Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS)

Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS)

Find out more about the degenerative disease- Amyotrophic lateral sclerosis.

Ataxia

Ataxia

Ataxia affects coordination. Gait becomes unstable and the patient loses balance. The cerebellum or its inputs and/or outputs are affected.

Language Areas in The Brain

Language Areas in The Brain

The mechanism of how human brain processes the language to express and comprehend the verbal, written, gestures and symbols is still a mystery.

Parkinsons Disease

Parkinsons Disease

Parkinson’s disease is a neurodegenerative disease caused by progressive dopamine brain cells loss. Symptoms of Parkinson’s disease are correctable to an extent.

Ways to Improve your Intelligence Quotient (IQ)

Ways to Improve your Intelligence Quotient (IQ)

Intelligence quotient (IQ) is a psychological measure of human intelligence. Regular physical and mental exercise, social networking are ways to increase IQ.

More News on:

Parkinsons Disease Parkinsons Disease Surgical Treatment Brain Brain Facts Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS) Ataxia Language Areas in The Brain Ways to Improve your Intelligence Quotient (IQ) Acute Coronary Syndrome 

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Find a Doctor

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

What's New on Medindia

Drug Side Effects Calculator

Drug Side Effects Calculator

Drug side effects calculator allows you to check the side effect of any drug and alerts you if you ...

 Top 10 Health Benefits of Drinking Hot Water

Top 10 Health Benefits of Drinking Hot Water

Drinking hot water adds to the usual benefits of drinking water to improve the skin, digestive ...

 Top 10 Benefits of Steaming Your Face

Top 10 Benefits of Steaming Your Face

Steam has been a vital part of beauty treatments for centuries. Read the article to know how to ...

 View All

News Category

News Archive

Loading...