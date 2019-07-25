medindia

Erdafitinib Effective for Advanced Bladder Cancer Patients With Certain Gene Mutations

by Ramya Rachamanti on  July 25, 2019 at 5:19 PM Clinical Trials News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

Metastatic bladder cancer patients with mutations in FGFR3 gene had 40% overall response rate (ORR) with good tolerance after getting treated with Erdafitinib in an international Phase II trial led by the University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center.
Erdafitinib Effective for Advanced Bladder Cancer Patients With Certain Gene Mutations
Erdafitinib Effective for Advanced Bladder Cancer Patients With Certain Gene Mutations

The trial results, published in the New England Journal of Medicine, led to approval of erdafitinib in April by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA), making it the first targeted therapy approved for treating patients with advanced bladder cancer.

Show Full Article


The oral targeted therapy also achieved a 59% ORR in patients for whom immunotherapy had previously failed, indicating this may be a viable option for these patients in need of alternative treatments. The findings were first reported at the 2018 American Society of Clinical Oncology Annual Meeting by principal investigator Arlene Siefker-Radtke, M.D., professor of Genitourinary Medical Oncology.

"Patients have been in desperate need for alternative strategies, especially when a large number of patients cannot tolerate the current standards of care," said Siefker-Radtke. "We were very gratified to see a 40% response rate in patients treated on this clinical trial. Not only did it work well in patients with lymph node metastases, but also in patients with high volume and very aggressive disease."

Standard of care for these cancers is cisplatin-based chemotherapy, an aggressive regimen with significant side effects, and this has largely remained unchanged for several decades, explained Siefker-Radtke. Recently, immune checkpoint inhibitors have been approved for the treatment of advanced bladder cancer, but only 15 to 20% of patients see any benefit from these therapies, she said.

"I noticed that I wasn't seeing a great response to immune checkpoint inhibitors in my patients with FGFR3 mutations, which led me to wonder whether this would reflect a group of patients with an unmet need," said Siefker-Radtke. "When we heard about novel agents targeting this pathway, I became quite interested in exploring them in our bladder cancer patients."

Mutations in FGFR3 are present in approximately 15 to 20% of patients with metastatic bladder cancer and up to 35% of patients with other urothelial cancers, such as those of the renal pelvis and ureter. The international trial enrolled 99 patients with metastatic or surgically unresectable urothelial cancer and verified alterations in the FGFR3 gene.

Three patients in the trial had complete responses, or tumor disappearance, and 39 had percent stable disease. Median PFS was 5.5 months and median OS was 13.8 months. Among 22 patients previously treated with immunotherapy, 59% (13) had a partial or complete response.

"With a response rate of over 50% in patients previously treated with immunotherapy, the data suggest treatment with erdafitinib may be preferential for patients with FGFR3 mutations. However, this is preliminary evidence, so we need additional data to confirm this finding," said Siefker-Radtke.

All patients on the trial reported side effects from the therapy, with 21% discontinuing treatment due to adverse events and 67% reporting grade 3 or 4 adverse events. The most common treatment-related side effects were stomatitis (9%), nail dystrophy (6%), and hand-foot syndrome (5%).

Based on the results of the trial, the FDA granted a breakthrough therapy designation to erdafitinib in 2018 and approved the drug in April 2019 for treating patients with locally advanced or metastatic urothelial cancers with mutations in the FGFR2 or FGFR3 genes.

"With the recent approval of erdafitinib for the treatment of patients with FGFR3-mutant urothelial cancers, we now have an additional agent to add to our armamentarium," said Siefker-Radtke. "My hope is we will be able to add this to our treatment strategy, learn how it combines with immunotherapy and how we can use the effects of this drug to improve the survival for all of our bladder cancer patients."

A Phase III trial currently is underway to evaluate the efficacy of erdafitinib relative to chemotherapy or the checkpoint blockade inhibitor pembrolizumab in patients with metastatic urothelial cancer and FGFR3 mutations.



Source: Eurekalert

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions
Advertisement

Most Popular On Medindia:

Calculate Ideal Weight for Infants

Calculate Ideal Weight for Infants

Accident and Trauma Care

Accident and Trauma Care

Indian Medical Journals

Indian Medical Journals

Recommended Reading

Bladder Cancer

Bladder cancer occurs due to abnormal cell growth in the urinary bladder. The most common kind usually is urothelial cancer or transitional cell carcinoma.

DNA Finger Printing

DNA fingerprinting is a technique which helps forensic scientists and legal experts solve crimes, identity thefts, legal suits and terrorism cases.

Enuresis/Bedwetting

Bedwetting (nocturnal enuresis) is involuntary voiding of urine during sleep at least three times a week in a child aged 5 years or older.

Interstitial Cystitis

Interstitial cystistis is an umbrella term where a pathology cannot be defined but the patient suffers from recurring, pain in the pelvic region along with other symptoms including frequency or urgency in urination

McArdle Disease

McArdle disease is a genetic disorder in which the body cannot breakdown glycogen in the muscles. It also known as McArdle syndrome or Glycogen storage disease type V (GSD-V).

Tattoos A Body Art

Tattoos are a rage among college students who sport it for the ‘cool dude’ or ‘cool babe’ look

Vesico-Ureteric Reflux Causing UTI in Children

Bacterial infection of urinary bladder can cause pain and burning sensation while passing urine. Abnormal Vesico-ureteric reflex, due to which the urine goes back to the kidneys from the bladder is also known to cause infection.

More News on:

DNA Finger Printing Cancer and Homeopathy Vesico-Ureteric Reflux Causing UTI in Children Enuresis/Bedwetting Cancer Facts Cancer Tattoos A Body Art Interstitial Cystitis Bladder Cancer McArdle Disease 

What's New on Medindia

Novel Technology may Help Amputees Touch and Feel Again

Health Benefits of Collard Greens

One in Three Cancer Patients Don't Get Psychological Support
View All

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

News Category

News Archive