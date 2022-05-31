Tanning Nasal Spray: A Troubling TikTok Trend

A dangerous new tanning trend is emerging on social networks like TikTok that encourage young people to snort illegal daily nasal spray to make their skin tan quicker.
Generally, nasal tanners contain a compound called Melanotan, which when inhaled increases pigment production in the skin cells, causing skin darkening. Potential side effects include vomiting, dizziness, and increased blood pressure.
Fake Tan : Why Do People Go For Artificial Tanning?
There are lots of benefits that come from the sun, including generating vitamin D and lowering blood pressure, but too much can cause havoc on your skin.
The sun's UV rays can damage your DNA over time, and when it is damaged, this can lead to cells growing out of control, which can lead to cancer.
Using tan enhancing products in the sun attracts more UV rays, and helps the skin absorb these quicker, meaning damage can be caused more rapidly.
Some products being flaunted on social media platforms also contain toxic ingredients which harmful to your skin. It's always worth checking the ingredients when buying a new product and always do a patch test.
Despite being illegal in the UK, tanning injections are commonly used. On top of the risks related to anything that stimulates melanin production in the skin, these injections are unregulated.
There's an added risk of infection and sepsis when self-administering injections from unregulated websites without adequate training. The nasal sprays result in rapid absorption of high doses of the compound. These products aren't safe.
While thinking about tanning, remember that it increased the risk of skin cancer, premature aging, and pigmentation. Never use them. They are dangerous.
Source: Medindia