Tanning Nasal Spray: A Troubling TikTok Trend

Exposure to sunlight naturally boosts the production of melanin in the skin, causing it to darken. However, some people are using tan enhancing balms, oils, and lotions to speed up this process.There are lots of benefits that come from the sun, including generating vitamin D and lowering blood pressure, but too much can cause havoc on your skin.The sun's UV rays can damage your DNA over time, and when it is damaged, this can lead to cells growing out of control, which can lead to cancer.Some products being flaunted on social media platforms also contain toxic ingredients which harmful to your skin. It's always worth checking the ingredients when buying a new product and always do a patch test.Despite being illegal in the UK, tanning injections are commonly used. On top of the risks related to anything that stimulates melanin production in the skin, these injections are unregulated.There's an added risk of infection and sepsis when self-administering injections from unregulated websites without adequate training. The nasal sprays result in rapid absorption of high doses of the compound. These products aren't safe.While thinking about tanning, remember that it increased the risk of skin cancer, premature aging, and pigmentation. Never use them. They are dangerous.Source: Medindia