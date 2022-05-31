Lend a Hand for Oral Health Care in Mentally Ill Patients

People with severe mental illnesses are falling through the cracks when it comes to oral health care, according to new research by the University of York.
The study explores the reasons why people with severe mental illnesses such as schizophrenia and bipolar disorder find it difficult to maintain good oral health and access dental care.
Dental care providers would also benefit from training to increase their knowledge of the needs of people with severe mental illness.
Availability Of Dental Care
The research found a lack of integration of oral, mental, and physical health care services and a lack of tailored support for accessing dental care to be contributing factors.
Availability of care was flagged by the study as a major issue with recent reports suggesting as many as nine out of ten NHS dental practices in England are now closed to new routine patients.
The lead author of the study Dr. Masuma Mishu from the Department of Health Sciences at the University of York said: "People with severe mental illness have poorer oral health compared to those without mental illness and untreated tooth decay is a common cause of non-psychiatric hospital admissions for this group".
These findings address the urgent need to understand the reasons behind these oral health inequalities.
During a mental health crisis, physical health can be overshadowed; this includes oral health which can lead to long-term dental problems, pain, and oral disease.
This study calls for oral health to be incorporated into care planning for those experiencing severe mental health problems. Offering support such as organized accompanied visits to the dentist can help alleviate anxieties and overcome practical barriers around dental check-ups and treatment.
Removing Barriers In Oral Health Care
The study involved seven participants with severe mental health conditions. A further ten participants were healthcare professionals including dentists, carers, mental health nurses, and doctors. Participants in the study also identified costs as a key barrier to accessing dental care.
The researchers are now seeking further funding to trial interventions co-designed with multiple stakeholders. This will be designed to encourage training and the provision of collaborative support from both mental and dental health care staff.
The aim of providing comprehensive tailored support is possible by encouraging personal oral health care, arranging accompanied dental visits, and helping with paperwork allowing patients to access additional funding.
Overall, this will promote a culture of discussing oral health care in mental health care settings and will enable people with severe mental illness to engage and learn about good oral health.
Source: Medindia