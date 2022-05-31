About Careers Internship MedBlogs Contact us
English (US)
Medindia
LOGIN REGISTER
 Explore Healthy Living News Health A-Z Calculators Articles Drugs Directories Education More
Advertisement

Lend a Hand for Oral Health Care in Mentally Ill Patients

by Dr. Jayashree on May 31, 2022 at 12:07 AM
Font : A-A+

Lend a Hand for Oral Health Care in Mentally Ill Patients

People with severe mental illnesses are falling through the cracks when it comes to oral health care, according to new research by the University of York.

The study explores the reasons why people with severe mental illnesses such as schizophrenia and bipolar disorder find it difficult to maintain good oral health and access dental care.

Dental Care during Pregnancy

Dental Care during Pregnancy


Dental care is not only safe but also essential during pregnancy. Hence, it is important for you to take good care of your teeth while you are pregnant.
Advertisement


Dental care providers would also benefit from training to increase their knowledge of the needs of people with severe mental illness.

Availability Of Dental Care



The research found a lack of integration of oral, mental, and physical health care services and a lack of tailored support for accessing dental care to be contributing factors.
Oral Care Tips for Aging Teeth

Oral Care Tips for Aging Teeth


Good oral hygiene habits should be maintained as you age so as to prevent oral health problems and to have a healthy smile that looks great even during old age.
Advertisement

Availability of care was flagged by the study as a major issue with recent reports suggesting as many as nine out of ten NHS dental practices in England are now closed to new routine patients.

The lead author of the study Dr. Masuma Mishu from the Department of Health Sciences at the University of York said: "People with severe mental illness have poorer oral health compared to those without mental illness and untreated tooth decay is a common cause of non-psychiatric hospital admissions for this group".

These findings address the urgent need to understand the reasons behind these oral health inequalities.

During a mental health crisis, physical health can be overshadowed; this includes oral health which can lead to long-term dental problems, pain, and oral disease.

This study calls for oral health to be incorporated into care planning for those experiencing severe mental health problems. Offering support such as organized accompanied visits to the dentist can help alleviate anxieties and overcome practical barriers around dental check-ups and treatment.

Removing Barriers In Oral Health Care



The study involved seven participants with severe mental health conditions. A further ten participants were healthcare professionals including dentists, carers, mental health nurses, and doctors. Participants in the study also identified costs as a key barrier to accessing dental care.

The researchers are now seeking further funding to trial interventions co-designed with multiple stakeholders. This will be designed to encourage training and the provision of collaborative support from both mental and dental health care staff.

The aim of providing comprehensive tailored support is possible by encouraging personal oral health care, arranging accompanied dental visits, and helping with paperwork allowing patients to access additional funding.

Overall, this will promote a culture of discussing oral health care in mental health care settings and will enable people with severe mental illness to engage and learn about good oral health.



Source: Medindia
Dental Nutraceuticals Help Improve Oral Health During COVID-19

Dental Nutraceuticals Help Improve Oral Health During COVID-19


The use of oral health supplements or dental nutraceuticals help improve dental hygiene in COVID-19 patients.
Advertisement

Tooth Loss – A Risk Factor for Dementia

Tooth Loss – A Risk Factor for Dementia


Dementia and Oral Health: The affinity between the number of teeth missing and the diminishing cognitive function strengthens the evidence linking tooth loss to dementia risk. The timely treatment with dentures and maintaining good oral health may preserve cognitive function.
Advertisement
News A-Z
A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z
What's New on Medindia
Sperm Count of Obese Men Can be Increased by Losing Weight
Sperm Count of Obese Men Can be Increased by Losing Weight
World Multiple Sclerosis (MS) Day 2022 —
World Multiple Sclerosis (MS) Day 2022 —
Monkeypox Outbreak: What it is, How Does it Spread & the Prevention
Monkeypox Outbreak: What it is, How Does it Spread & the Prevention
View all
Recommended Reading
AIDS/HIVAIDS/HIV
Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS)Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS)
Child Dental HealthChild Dental Health
Dental Check-UpDental Check-Up
Diabetes and Dental HealthDiabetes and Dental Health
Health Insurance - IndiaHealth Insurance - India
Health Insurance PlanHealth Insurance Plan
New India Assurance PoliciesNew India Assurance Policies
Tooth WhiteningTooth Whitening
ToothacheToothache
News Archive
Date
Category
News Resource
Advertisement
News Category
Sign up for Wellness Consult a Doctor Sign up for Selfcare

Medindia Newsletters Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!
Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

More News on:
AIDS/HIV Health Insurance Plan New India Assurance Policies Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS) Dental Check-Up Toothache Diabetes and Dental Health Child Dental Health Tooth Whitening Health Insurance - India 

Most Popular on Medindia

A-Z Drug Brands in India Calculate Ideal Weight for Infants Find a Doctor Vent Forte (Theophylline) Nutam (400mg) (Piracetam) Sinopril (2mg) (Lacidipine) Blood Pressure Calculator Loram (2 mg) (Lorazepam) Accident and Trauma Care Turmeric Powder - Health Benefits, Uses & Side Effects

Disclaimer - All information and content on this site are for information and educational purposes only. The information should not be used for either diagnosis or treatment or both for any health related problem or disease. Always seek the advice of a qualified physician for medical diagnosis and treatment. Full Disclaimer

Advertise with us | Medindia Copyright | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use

© All Rights Reserved 1997 - 2022

RapidSSLThis website is certified by Health On the Net Foundation. Click to verifyThis site complies with the HONcode standard for trustworthy health information: verify here.

This site uses cookies to deliver our services. By using our site, you acknowledge that you have read and understand our Cookie Policy, Privacy Policy, and our Terms of Use
OK, I agree No, give me more info Close