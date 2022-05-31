Lend a Hand for Oral Health Care in Mentally Ill Patients

Availability Of Dental Care

Removing Barriers In Oral Health Care

The research found a lack of integration of oral, mental, and physical health care services and a lack of tailored support for accessing dental care to be contributing factors.Availability of care was flagged by the study as a major issue with recent reports suggesting as many as nine out of ten NHS dental practices in England are now closed to new routine patients.The lead author of the study Dr. Masuma Mishu from the Department of Health Sciences at the University of York said: "".These findings address the urgent need to understand the reasons behind these oral health inequalities.During a mental health crisis, physical health can be overshadowed; this includes oral health which can lead to long-term dental problems, pain, and oral disease.. Offering support such as organized accompanied visits to the dentist can help alleviate anxieties and overcome practical barriers around dental check-ups and treatment.The study involved seven participants with severe mental health conditions. A further ten participants were healthcare professionals including dentists, carers, mental health nurses, and doctors. Participants in the study also identified costs as a key barrier to accessing dental care.The researchers are now seeking further funding to trial interventions co-designed with multiple stakeholders. This will be designed to encourage training and the provision of collaborative support from both mental and dental health care staff.The aim of providing comprehensive tailored support is possible by encouraging personal oral health care, arranging accompanied dental visits, and helping with paperwork allowing patients to access additional funding.Overall, this will promote a culture of discussing oral health care in mental health care settings and will enable people with severe mental illness to engage and learn about good oral health.Source: Medindia