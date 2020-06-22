by Iswarya on  June 22, 2020 at 10:29 AM Indian Health News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark

Tamilnadu Celebrates International Yoga Day 2020
International Yoga Day was celebrated in Tamil Nadu by several people at educational institutions, Army Headquarters of Dakshin Bharat area and many other places.

At the SRM Institute of Science and Technology near here, Vice-Chancellor Sandeep Sancheti and others performed various yogas at their grounds. They also performed breathing exercises that are believed to be effective against coronavirus.

In a statement issued here by the Defence Wing, the headquarters Dakshin Bharat Area and its various formations in five southern states -- Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, and Kerala -- celebrated the International Yoga Day.


Owing to Covid-19 related restrictions, Yoga was made to practice in all individual homes by Dakshin Bharat Area.

All ranks and their families, including children, joined through a video link circulated online to them. Those staying in military barracks conducted Yoga outdoors with social distancing measures in place, the statement said.

The day also saw some yoga enthusiasts take to the water to perform aqua-yoga in the Palk Strait off the Rameswaram coast.

The President of the Tamil Nadu unit of BJP, L. Murugan, performed yoga on the day, said a party statement.

Source: IANS

Recommended Reading

Does Yoga help you grow Taller
Yoga is one very effective exercise - to add a few inches to your height -- when done correctly and diligently. With yoga a person can cleanse oneself physically as well as improve their mental faculties.
READ MORE
Overcome Bad Mood with Yoga
Are you irritable or in a bad mood? Learn how you can overcome bad mood with some simple changes to your lifestyle using the basics of yoga.
READ MORE
Pilates Vs Yoga - Which is Right for You?
Discussions on fitness and weight loss regimes generate a lot of heated debate but it's important that you find out which workout is right for you.
READ MORE
Yoga for Stress
Tap into the powers of mind-body therapy called yoga and find out how you can use yoga for effective stress management.
READ MORE
Benefits of Meditation / Meditation Therapy
Meditation therapy is one of the best Alternative Therapies. It is a Mind-Body Medicine.
READ MORE
Body Types and Befitting Workouts
Workout and diet which is well suited for a pear shaped body.
READ MORE
Breast Cancer - Prevention and Management with Lifestyle Changes
Lifestyle choices may or may not cause breast cancer but healthy lifestyle changes can open up avenues beyond breast cancer. Good habits will allow one to fight breast cancer and to live with dignity.
READ MORE
Exercise and Fitness
Exercise is about revamping your lifestyle, not just weight loss. Exercise to get healthy – that way, you’ll last longer at it and get better results.
READ MORE
Meditation: Just For The Mind?
We meditate to calm the mind and perceive inner self through spirituality. On the other hand, we also meditate to relieve stress and ease other lifestyle disorders.
READ MORE
Seven Chakras and Our Health
Seven chakras help us to understand mind-body relationship. Chakra meditation and chakra test help you to open and know about your seven chakras. Each chakra has unique color, light and number.
READ MORE

Most Popular on Medindia

How to Reduce School Bag Weight - Simple Tips

How to Reduce School Bag Weight - Simple Tips

Calculate Ideal Weight for Infants

Calculate Ideal Weight for Infants

Drug - Food Interactions

Drug - Food Interactions

More News on:

Diabetes MellitusYogaStress Relief Through Alternative MedicineDoes Yoga help you grow TallerBenefits of Meditation / Meditation TherapyExercise and FitnessBreast Cancer - Prevention and Management with Lifestyle ChangesMeditation: Just For The Mind?Seven Chakras and Our HealthBody Types and Befitting Workouts