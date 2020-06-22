India Covid Deaths To 13,254

India has recorded 681 deaths due to novel coronavirus with the total tally of 13,254.



Meanwhile, on Sunday morning, India recorded 1,69,451 active cases. In the last 24 hours, it witnessed record 15,413 new cases compared with 14,516 a day earlier.

On Saturday night, the Delhi government said that the city had seen 3,630 new cases.



Globally, there have been 8,525,042 confirmed cases, including 456,973 deaths, according to the last update by the World Health Organization. However, WorldoMeter puts the total corona cases at 8,921,385 and global death count at 466,848.



With Maharashtra, Delhi, Gujarat, Tamil Nadu, and West Bengal recording significant new cases with each passing day, India's total corona cases as of Sunday stood at 4,10,461.