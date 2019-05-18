Switching to Electric Cars Can Make You Live Longer

Font : A- A+



Electric cars can reduce air pollution risks, and help you live longer, reports a new study. The findings of the study are published in the International Journal of Electric and Hybrid Vehicles.

Switching to Electric Cars Can Make You Live Longer



Migration from polluting vehicles that burn fossil fuels to electric vehicles, ideally using electricity generated sustainably could significantly reduce the incidence of cardiopulmonary illness due to air pollution, says a study.



‘Swapping your polluting vehicles for electric cars can drastically reduce the incidence of cardiopulmonary illness due to air pollution.’



The researchers, Mitchell House and David Wright from the University of Ottawa in Canada, analyzed the health benefits associated with driving an electric vehicle, and compared them with the cost of expanding the electric vehicle-charging infrastructure between 2016 and 2021.



The study found that in the majority of plausible scenarios of balanced growth, when the number of vehicles rises, so does the number of charging stations, and there is a positive net benefit to society.



"Since health benefits accrue to governments, businesses, and individuals, these results justify the use of government incentives for charging station deployment," the study said.



"The savings that can be achieved by 2021 are higher than the cost of installing charging station infrastructure over a wide range of scenarios," the researchers added.



The study pointed out that governments have not been keen to support charging infrastructure due to a variety of industry players being involved and their responsibility to carry some of the cost.



This would include electric utility companies who would profit directly from charging vehicles, out-of-town shopping centers that could attract more customers with charging points in their car parks, the manufacturers of vehicles and a new generation of 'gas station' operators.



Source: IANS Migration from polluting vehicles that burn fossil fuels to electric vehicles, ideally using electricity generated sustainably could significantly reduce the incidence of cardiopulmonary illness due to air pollution, says a study.This could lead not only to less employee absence from work through illness but also lead to broad improvements in the quality and length of life.The researchers, Mitchell House and David Wright from the University of Ottawa in Canada, analyzed the health benefits associated with driving an electric vehicle, and compared them with the cost of expanding the electric vehicle-charging infrastructure between 2016 and 2021.The study found that in the majority of plausible scenarios of balanced growth, when the number of vehicles rises, so does the number of charging stations, and there is a positive net benefit to society."Since health benefits accrue to governments, businesses, and individuals, these results justify the use of government incentives for charging station deployment," the study said."The savings that can be achieved by 2021 are higher than the cost of installing charging station infrastructure over a wide range of scenarios," the researchers added.The study pointed out that governments have not been keen to support charging infrastructure due to a variety of industry players being involved and their responsibility to carry some of the cost.This would include electric utility companies who would profit directly from charging vehicles, out-of-town shopping centers that could attract more customers with charging points in their car parks, the manufacturers of vehicles and a new generation of 'gas station' operators.Source: IANS

Post a Comment Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site. Notify me when reply is posted

I agree to the I agree to the terms and conditions Post Comment

Please keep your comments brief and relevant.This section may also have questions seeking help. If you have the information you are welcome to respond, but please ensure that the information so provided is genuine and not misleading. Your comments are automatically posted once they are submitted. All comments are however constantly reviewed for spam and irrelevant material (such as product or personal advertisements, email addresses, telephone numbers and website address). Such insertions do not conform to our policy and 'Terms of Use' and are either deleted or edited and republished.Please keep your comments brief and relevant.This section may also have questions seeking help. If you have the information you are welcome to respond, but please ensure that the information so provided is genuine and not misleading.

Advertisement

More News on: