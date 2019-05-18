medindia

Switching to Electric Cars Can Make You Live Longer

by Adeline Dorcas on  May 18, 2019 at 4:49 PM Environmental Health
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

Electric cars can reduce air pollution risks, and help you live longer, reports a new study. The findings of the study are published in the International Journal of Electric and Hybrid Vehicles.
Switching to Electric Cars Can Make You Live Longer
Switching to Electric Cars Can Make You Live Longer

Migration from polluting vehicles that burn fossil fuels to electric vehicles, ideally using electricity generated sustainably could significantly reduce the incidence of cardiopulmonary illness due to air pollution, says a study.

This could lead not only to less employee absence from work through illness but also lead to broad improvements in the quality and length of life.

The researchers, Mitchell House and David Wright from the University of Ottawa in Canada, analyzed the health benefits associated with driving an electric vehicle, and compared them with the cost of expanding the electric vehicle-charging infrastructure between 2016 and 2021.

The study found that in the majority of plausible scenarios of balanced growth, when the number of vehicles rises, so does the number of charging stations, and there is a positive net benefit to society.

"Since health benefits accrue to governments, businesses, and individuals, these results justify the use of government incentives for charging station deployment," the study said.

"The savings that can be achieved by 2021 are higher than the cost of installing charging station infrastructure over a wide range of scenarios," the researchers added.

The study pointed out that governments have not been keen to support charging infrastructure due to a variety of industry players being involved and their responsibility to carry some of the cost.

This would include electric utility companies who would profit directly from charging vehicles, out-of-town shopping centers that could attract more customers with charging points in their car parks, the manufacturers of vehicles and a new generation of 'gas station' operators.

Source: IANS

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions
Advertisement

Most Popular On Medindia:

Fongitar (Zinc Pyrithionone)

Fongitar (Zinc Pyrithionone)

Blood Pressure Calculator

Blood Pressure Calculator

Sanatogen

Sanatogen

Recommended Reading

Air Pollution

Nearly 2.4 million deaths every year are attributable to air pollution. Air pollutants may be solid particles, liquid droplets or gases. Proper planning methods should be adopted to reduce air pollution.

Eliminating Dirty Fuels Can Help Curb India's Air Pollution

Decreasing the use of household fuels such as wood, dung, coal, and kerosene could help reduce air pollution-related deaths in India, finds a new study.

For Traffic-related Air Pollution: Vehicle Exhaust is Not the Only Culprit

Vehicle exhaust is not the only culprit for traffic-related air Pollution. Tiny bits of tires, brake pads, and road materials could contribute to the existing air pollution, when it becomes suspended in the air when vehicles pass over, finds a new ...

Tiny Air Pollution Particles Can Cause Low Sperm Count

Exposure to tiny air pollution particles may affect male fertility and lead to reduced sperm production, reveals a new study.

Tips to Live Longer

Though life is temporary and short, it is possible to maximize the span of our existence by living healthy and savoring every moment of life, read our tips to live longer

More News on:

Tips to Live Longer 

What's New on Medindia

Top 6 Cooling Spices For Summer

World Autoimmune Arthritis Day: A ''Drive'' to Raise Global Awareness

Skin Cancer Awareness Month - 'Do You Use Sun Protection'
View All

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

News Category

News Archive