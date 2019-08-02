medindia
Swine Flu Claims Five Lives in Rajasthan

by Iswarya on  February 8, 2019 at 10:18 AM
Swine flu claimed five more lives in Rajasthan, taking the toll to 96, a health official said.

Around 100 others tested positive for swine flu on the same day, taking the total count to 2,706, since January 1, they added.
Swine Flu Claims Five Lives in Rajasthan

One death each was reported from Kota, Bikaner, Jodhpur, Pali, and Barmer on Thursday.

In Jaipur 46 patients tested positive, followed by Barmer with 11 patients. Ganganagar reported eight new swine flu cases, Udaipur six and Bhilwara five.

Rajasthan Health and Medical Minister Raghu Sharma said over 25 lakh people were tested till Wednesday under the aggressive screening campaign in Jaipur, Jodhpur, Udaipur, Bikaner, and Ajmer, between February 4 and February 9.

The rising number of swine flu cases in the state have also perked up political parties with the opposition Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) blaming the Congress for being negligent over the issue. Retorting to the charge, the ruling Congress accused the BJP of being lackadaisical during its tenure.

Former Rajasthan Health Minister Kalicharan Saraf accused Sharma of missing on priorities and engaging in election campaigning and inauguration projects as the state suffered due to the outbreak of disease.

Responding to the BJP's demand for his resignation, Sharma said: "If my resignation can stop these deaths, I am ready to resign."

Source: IANS

