Delhi Records About 1,196 Swine Flu Cases

by Hannah Joy on  February 8, 2019 at 9:32 AM Indian Health News
Delhi records about 100 fresh cases of swine flu pushing the total number of people affected to 1,196, according to Directorate General of Health Services.

So far, only one swine flu death that occurred on Tuesday has been reported in the national capital.
Delhi Records About 1,196 Swine Flu Cases

Only 205 cases and two deaths were reported in 2018.

The number of swine flu cases increased significantly last week. Till January 29, only 512 cases had been reported.

The Delhi government has asked all its hospitals to ensure continuous supply of medicine, vaccine and kits.

"All government hospitals are equipped with the necessary logistics required for the management of seasonal influenza A (H1N1)," the government said in a statement.

Health advisory in Hindi and English has also been issued and are being carried out regularly.

H1N1, a self-limiting viral, airborne disease spread from person-to-person through large droplets generated by coughing and sneezing, indirect contact by touching a contaminated object or surface, like telephone, cell phones, computers, door handles, door bells, pens, toys, and close contact (including handshaking, hugging and kissing).

"The symptoms include fever and cough, sore throat, runny or stuffy nose, difficulty in breathing. Other symptoms may include body aches, headache, fatigue, chills, diarrhea and vomiting, and blood-stained sputum," it said.

The advisory also stated that children with mild illness but with pre-disposing risk factors, pregnant women, persons aged 65 and above, patients with lung, heart, liver, kidney disease, and blood disorders, diabetes, neurological disorders, cancer and HIV/AIDS, patients on long term cortisone therapy fall in the high risk group.



Source: IANS

