medindia
  1. Medindia
  2. Lifestyle News

Summer Skin Care: Organic Oils for Every Skin Type

by Hannah Joy on  April 26, 2018 at 3:48 PM Lifestyle News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

With summer soaring, it is necessary to shift to safe, healthy and natural products, which can easily seep in through the pores. Therefore, it is essential to choose beauty products wisely.
Summer Skin Care: Organic Oils for Every Skin Type
Summer Skin Care: Organic Oils for Every Skin Type

Supriya Malik, beauty expert and founder at Indulgeo Essentials and Dilip Kundlia, founder and beauty expert, Oshea Herbals have logged in a few tips to deal with different skin types, which are surely unavoidable:

Dry Skin: During summers, we often tend to avoid venturing out under the scorching sun and prefer staying in an air conditioned environment. The skin gets very dull and dry, posing a need for reinstatement of moisture content in the skin via some essential facial oils. These oils safeguard the trans epidermal water loss by creating a natural protective barrier on the skin.

  • Organic oils for dry skin:
    • Almond oil, Lavender oil, Avocado oil, Argan oil, Flaxseed oil, Rosehip oil, Lemongrass oil.

    Oily Skin: Sweating is an indispensable part during summers, which results in oily skin. Hot and humid weather, leads to an increase in the production of oil from the Sebaceous Glands. This in turn, increases the greasiness on the skin. It might be surprising that facial oils are inevitable for oily skin, too as our skin might also be thirsty for its desired nourishment. These nutrients are sucked easily by the dermis, thereby making the skin healthier.

  • Organic oils for oily skin:
    • Primrose Oil, Jojoba Oil, Grape seed Oil Geranium oil, Rosehip Oil, Neem oil, Patchouli oil.

    Combination Skin: Summers are taxing for those who have an oily T-zone, along with dry patches on the rest of the face. People having combination skin, must use products which maintain a right balance, so that the skin is neither buttery nor brittle. Thus, such people should go in for lighter based oils with anti-bacterial properties that will battle the oily areas and shield the drier ones.

  • Organic oils for combination skin:
    • Olive oil, Ylang Ylang oil, Rosemary oil, Raspberry seed oil, Carrot seed oil, Grape seed oil, Jojoba oil.



    Source: IANS
    Advertisement

    Post a Comment

    Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
    Notify me when reply is posted
    I agree to the terms and conditions

    Most Popular On Medindia:

    Loram (2 mg) (Lorazepam)

    Loram (2 mg) (Lorazepam)

    Hearing Loss Calculator

    Hearing Loss Calculator

    Find a Doctor

    Find a Doctor

    Noscaphene (Noscapine)

    Noscaphene (Noscapine)

    Gallstones - Treatment

    Gallstones - Treatment

    Fongitar (Zinc Pyrithionone)

    Fongitar (Zinc Pyrithionone)

    Related Links

    Simple Skin Care Tips for This Summer

    Simple Skin Care Tips for This Summer

    Taking extra care of your skin is essential during summer. Right from using the facial oil to staying away from products with oils. Skincare experts list out some tips that can be followed this summer.

    Decor Tips to Make Your House Summer-friendly

    Decor Tips to Make Your House Summer-friendly

    Paint your home in a soothing white or a light blue shade to give it a fresh feel. Remove those heavy rugs and carpets and give your feet a chance to breathe.

    Join Summer Camp to Improve Your Medical Knowledge

    Join Summer Camp to Improve Your Medical Knowledge

    A week-long summer program can improve students' likelihood to become physicians with improved medical knowledge, finds a new study.

    Top Summer Health Tips for Elderly People to Beat the Heat

    Top Summer Health Tips for Elderly People to Beat the Heat

    Save the elderly people from adverse effects of summer heat in simple ways. Stay indoors in cooled spaces as much as possible. Keeping hydrated on a regular basis is the most important preventative measure.

    Boils / Skin Abscess

    Boils / Skin Abscess

    Encyclopedia section of medindia gives general info about Boils / Skin Abscess

    Hives

    Hives

    Hives or Urticaria are allergic skin reaction that appear suddenly in clusters or as single bumps on the skin surface and can be itchy.

    Otitis Media

    Otitis Media

    Middle ear infection, or otitis media, is a common type of infection that may or may not accompany the infections of nose and throat. It is the infection of any part of the middle ear.

    Pemphigus

    Pemphigus

    Pemphigus is a rare group of autoimmune diseases that affect the skin and mucous membranes causing blisters and sores that fail to heal.

    Pityriasis Rosea

    Pityriasis Rosea

    Pityriasis rosea is a common skin disease that is not contagious. It manifests as oval-shaped, pink or red rash

    Scleroderma

    Scleroderma

    Scleroderma or CREST syndrome is a chronic, auto immune disease which manifests as thick, dry, fibrous skin. Scleroderma/CREST syndrome is classified as rheumatic and connective tissue disease.

    Skin Self Examination

    Skin Self Examination

    The skin self examination means checking ones own skin for any visible abnormal growths or unusual change in its continuity and appearance.

    Top Tips to Beat the Summer Heat

    Top Tips to Beat the Summer Heat

    Is the summer heat making you feel tired and dizzy? Check out these simple tips to help you beat the summer heat and stay cool.

    Vitiligo

    Vitiligo

    Vitiligo is a skin disease characterized by patches of unpigmented skin. Vitiligo is usually slowly progressive. Melanin is either destroyed or not produced.

    More News on:

    Boils / Skin Abscess Otitis Media Pityriasis rosea Beat the heat Pemphigus Hives Scleroderma Vitiligo Skin Self Examination Top Tips to Beat the Summer Heat 

    News A - Z

    A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

    News Search

    Medindia Newsletters

    Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

    Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

    Find a Doctor

    Stay Connected

    • Available on the Android Market
    • Available on the App Store

    What's New on Medindia

    Bubonic Plague

    Bubonic Plague

    Bubonic plague is an infectious disease caused by the bacteria Yersinia pestis present in rodents ...

     Are Steroids Bad For You?

    Are Steroids Bad For You?

    Steroids are miracle drugs but have to be used with caution. Some steroids are illegal to use, ...

     Placental Abruption / Abruptio Placentae

    Placental Abruption / Abruptio Placentae

    Abruptio placenta is a serious but rare complication of pregnancy where a separation of placenta ...

     View All

    News Category

    News Archive

    Loading...